Radiohead 2025 tour: Every setlist and song played on their comeback dates so far...

Radiohead have embarked on their 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Radiohead's 2025 European dates are in full swing, but what have they played so far? See every setlist of the band's tour dates here...

After much anticipation, this week saw Radiohead kick off their 2025 European tour with dates in Madrid, Spain, playing their first shows in seven years.

The band previously revealed they had narrowed their setlist down to around 70-odd songs and vowed to play a "mix set," taking a "busking attitude" to the shows, and so far they haven't disappointed with 25 songs each night.

Kicking off their dates at the Movistar Arena on 4th November, the band first played a OK Computer and Hail To The Thief-heavy set, opening their performance with Let Down-which has experienced new viral success due to TikTok.

Their second night saw them celebrate their beloved In Rainbows and The Bends albums, with some songs recieving a live outing for the first time in over a decade.

And if that wasn't exciting enough, the band treated fans to The Bends favourite Just, giving it its first outing since 2009.

The special gigs, which see Thom Yorke and co play in the round, with LED screens lofted above them, continue this month as fans wait with baited breath to see what they play next.

So as fans try to determine what's on the setlist for Radiohead's 2025 tour dates, see every setlist from each date of the tour so far linked and listed below...

What's on Radiohead's 2025 tour setlist?

Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 4th November:

1. Let Down

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up

4. Bloom

5. Lucky

6. Ful Stop

7. The Gloaming

8. Myxomatosis

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. 15 Step

14 The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. A Wolf at the Door

17. Bodysnatchers

18. Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Subterranean Homesick Alien

21. Paranoid Android

22. How to Disappear Completely

23. You and Whose Army?

24. There There

25. Karma Police

Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 5th November:

1. 2 + 2 = 5

2. The Bends

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. Airbag

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You and Whose Army?

12. Idioteque

13. Bodysnatchers

14. Nice Dream

15. There There

16. Myxomatosis

17. Exit Music (for a Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

21. Planet Telex

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

24. Paranoid Android

25. Everything in Its Right Place

Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 7th November:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Bloom

5. Lucky

6. Ful Stop

7. The Gloaming

8. There There

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. 15 Step

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. Subterranean Homesick Alien

17. Bodysnatchers

18. Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Let Down

21. Paranoid Android

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf at the Door

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 8th November:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below: