Radiohead 2025 tour: Every setlist and song played on their comeback dates so far...
7 November 2025, 19:56 | Updated: 7 November 2025, 22:22
Radiohead's 2025 European dates are in full swing, but what have they played so far? See every setlist of the band's tour dates here...
Listen to this article
After much anticipation, this week saw Radiohead kick off their 2025 European tour with dates in Madrid, Spain, playing their first shows in seven years.
The band previously revealed they had narrowed their setlist down to around 70-odd songs and vowed to play a "mix set," taking a "busking attitude" to the shows, and so far they haven't disappointed with 25 songs each night.
Kicking off their dates at the Movistar Arena on 4th November, the band first played a OK Computer and Hail To The Thief-heavy set, opening their performance with Let Down-which has experienced new viral success due to TikTok.
Their second night saw them celebrate their beloved In Rainbows and The Bends albums, with some songs recieving a live outing for the first time in over a decade.
And if that wasn't exciting enough, the band treated fans to The Bends favourite Just, giving it its first outing since 2009.
The special gigs, which see Thom Yorke and co play in the round, with LED screens lofted above them, continue this month as fans wait with baited breath to see what they play next.
So as fans try to determine what's on the setlist for Radiohead's 2025 tour dates, see every setlist from each date of the tour so far linked and listed below...
Read more:
- Why do Radiohead hate Creep? The story of the band's biggest song
- Radiohead reveal if fans can expect new material after 2025 tour dates
What's on Radiohead's 2025 tour setlist?
Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 4th November:
1. Let Down
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up
4. Bloom
5. Lucky
6. Ful Stop
7. The Gloaming
8. Myxomatosis
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. 15 Step
14 The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. A Wolf at the Door
17. Bodysnatchers
18. Idioteque
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Subterranean Homesick Alien
21. Paranoid Android
22. How to Disappear Completely
23. You and Whose Army?
24. There There
25. Karma Police
Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 5th November:
1. 2 + 2 = 5
2. The Bends
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude
7. Reckoner
8. Airbag
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You and Whose Army?
12. Idioteque
13. Bodysnatchers
14. Nice Dream
15. There There
16. Myxomatosis
17. Exit Music (for a Film)
18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
21. Planet Telex
22. Present Tense
23. The Daily Mail
24. Paranoid Android
25. Everything in Its Right Place
Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 7th November:
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Bloom
5. Lucky
6. Ful Stop
7. The Gloaming
8. There There
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. 15 Step
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. Subterranean Homesick Alien
17. Bodysnatchers
18. Idioteque
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Let Down
21. Paranoid Android
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf at the Door
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead setlist at Movistar Arena, Madrid on 8th November:
Read more:
- How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?
- Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...
See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany