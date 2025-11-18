Radiohead play fourth and final Bologna show on 2025 tour: 18th November setlist

Thom Yorke performs in 2022. Picture: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their fourth night in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an epic 3 shows in Italy, Radiohead continued their 2025 tour with a fourth and final date at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Tuesday (18th November).

Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's fourth and final night in Bologna on Monday 17th November below.

Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Tues 18th November:

1. 2 + 2 = 5

2. Airbag

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. The Bends

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You and Whose Army?

12. Sit Down. Stand Up.

13. Myxomatosis

14. No Surprises

15. Optimistic

16. There There

17. Exit Music (for a Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

21. Idioteque

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

24. Paranoid Android

25. Everything in Its Right Place

Radiohead continue their tour dates back on home soil in the UK for the first of four shows at The O2, London on Friday 21st November.

See their full 2025 tour dates below:

Read more:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more: