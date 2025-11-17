Radiohead play third night in Bologna as part of 2025 tour: 17th November setlist
17 November 2025, 23:44 | Updated: 17 November 2025, 23:48
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their third ight in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.
After an epic two shows in Italy last week, Radiohead continued their 2025 tour with a third date at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Monday (17th November).
Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, giving Kid A and Talk Show Host a tour debut.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's third and penultimate night in Bologna on Monday 17th November below.
Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Monday 17th November:
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Bloom
5. Lucky
6. 15 Step
7. The Gloaming
8. Kid A
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. Talk Show Host
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. How to Disappear Completely
17. Bodysnatchers
18. There There
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Let Down
21. Paranoid Android
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf at the Door
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead continue their tour dates with a fourth and final night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Tuesday 18th November, before heading to the UK for the first of four shows in the capital on Friday 21st November.
See their full 2025 tour dates below:
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
