Radiohead play third night in Bologna as part of 2025 tour: 17th November setlist

Thom Yorke performs in 2024. Picture: Imago/Alamy

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their third ight in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an epic two shows in Italy last week, Radiohead continued their 2025 tour with a third date at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Monday (17th November).

Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, giving Kid A and Talk Show Host a tour debut.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's third and penultimate night in Bologna on Monday 17th November below.

Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Monday 17th November:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Bloom

5. Lucky

6. 15 Step

7. The Gloaming

8. Kid A

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. Talk Show Host

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. How to Disappear Completely

17. Bodysnatchers

18. There There

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Let Down

21. Paranoid Android

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf at the Door

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead continue their tour dates with a fourth and final night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Tuesday 18th November, before heading to the UK for the first of four shows in the capital on Friday 21st November.

See their full 2025 tour dates below:

Read more:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more: