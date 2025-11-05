Radiohead 2025 setlist: What they played in Madrid on night two

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with a second night in Madrid. Here's what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an epic first date of their 2025 tour, Radiohead returned to Madrid's Movistar Arena on 5th November for a second magical night at the venue.

On what was lead guitarist and keyboardist Jonny Greenwood's birthday, the Oxford-formed band took to the stage, kicking things off with what was the previous night's second track, Hail To The Thief's 2+2=5.

So far, the Oxford-formed band have stayed true to their promise of a "mixed" set, giving the likes of The Bends, Jigsaw Into Place, All I Need, Airbag, Pyramid Song and many more their tour debuts as part of the 25-song set.

And it appears they will also keep their "busking approach" when it comes to proceedings, with Thom Yorke and co playing Planet Telex for the first time since 2017 (which was an alternate alongside Optimistic), adding a new piano intro to Nude, switching last night's opening track Let Down to the encore-opener, and ending on Everything in Its Right Place- which begun with an intro of Sit Down Stand Up.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night in Madrid on 5th November below:

Radiohead's setlist - Tuesday 5th November at the Movistar Arena in Madrid

1. 2 + 2 = 5

2. The Bends

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude

7. Reckoner

8. Airbag

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You and Whose Army?

12. Idioteque

13. Bodysnatchers

14. Nice Dream

15. There There

16. Myxomatosis

17. Exit Music (for a Film)

18. Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

21. Planet Telex

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

24. Paranoid Android

25. Everything in Its Right Place

No son para todos los públicos, pero valen cada céntimo de la entrada @radiohead pic.twitter.com/ZCd7FXt34i — Mario ℛℳ (@mariorm86) November 5, 2025

Radiohead take a day's break before returning to the Movistar Arena on 7th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below...

Read more:

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more: