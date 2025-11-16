Radiohead play second night in Bologna, Italy on 2025 tour: 15th November setlist
16 November 2025, 00:02 | Updated: 16 November 2025, 00:43
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their second night in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.
Listen to this article
After an epic first night in Italy this week, Radiohead continued their string of dates with a second date at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy this Saturday (15th November).
Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, with No Surprises for their Italian fans thus far.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night in Bologna on 15th November below.
Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Sat 15th November:
1. 2+2=5
2. Airbag
3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
4. All I Need
5. Ful Stop
6. Nude`
7. Reckoner
8. The Bends
9. Separator
10. Pyramid Song
11. You and Whose Army?
12. Sit Down. Stand Up
13. Myxomatosis
14. No Surprises
15. Optimistic
16.. There There
17. Exit Music
18. Street Spirit
Encore:
19. Let Down
20. Weird Fishes
21. Nice Dream
22. Present Tense
23. The Daily Mail
24. Paranoid Android
25. Everything In Its Right Place
Radiohead continue their tour dates with a third night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Monday 17th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:
Read more:
- What are Radiohead's biggest songs?
- How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?
- Radiohead reveal if fans can expect new material after 2025 tour dates
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
Read more:
- What does the title of Radiohead’s OK Computer mean?
- Why do Radiohead hate Creep? The story of the band's biggest song
- Thom Yorke at 57: Things you should know about the Radiohead frontman...