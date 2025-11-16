Radiohead play second night in Bologna, Italy on 2025 tour: 15th November setlist

Thom Yorke in The Smile in 2022. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their second night in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an epic first night in Italy this week, Radiohead continued their string of dates with a second date at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy this Saturday (15th November).

Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, with No Surprises for their Italian fans thus far.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's second night in Bologna on 15th November below.

Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Sat 15th November:

1. 2+2=5

2. Airbag

3. Jigsaw Falling Into Place

4. All I Need

5. Ful Stop

6. Nude`

7. Reckoner

8. The Bends

9. Separator

10. Pyramid Song

11. You and Whose Army?

12. Sit Down. Stand Up

13. Myxomatosis

14. No Surprises

15. Optimistic

16.. There There

17. Exit Music

18. Street Spirit

Encore:

19. Let Down

20. Weird Fishes

21. Nice Dream

22. Present Tense

23. The Daily Mail

24. Paranoid Android

25. Everything In Its Right Place

Radiohead continue their tour dates with a third night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Monday 17th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:

Read more:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more: