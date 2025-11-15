Radiohead play first night in Bologna, Italy on 2025 tour: setlist
15 November 2025, 00:16 | Updated: 15 November 2025, 00:22
Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their first night in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.
After an epic first four shows of their 2025 tour in Madrid last week, Radiohead continued their string of dates with their first stop at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy this Friday (14th November).
Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, though there were no tour debuts and... No Surprises for their Italian fans thus far.
Get the full setlist for Radiohead's first night in Bologna on 14th November below.
Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Fri 14th November:
1. Planet Telex
2. 2 + 2 = 5
3. Sit Down. Stand Up.
4. Bloom
5. Lucky
6. Ful Stop
7. The Gloaming
8. There There
9. No Surprises
10. Videotape
11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
12. Everything in Its Right Place
13. 15 Step
14. The National Anthem
15. Daydreaming
16. Subterranean Homesick Alien
17. Bodysnatchers
18. Idioteque
Encore:
19. Fake Plastic Trees
20. Let Down
21. Paranoid Android
22. You and Whose Army?
23. A Wolf at the Door
24. Just
25. Karma Police
Radiohead continue their tour dates tomorrow night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Saturday 15th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:
See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:
- Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
- Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK
- Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK
- Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK
- Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
