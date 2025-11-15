Radiohead play first night in Bologna, Italy on 2025 tour: setlist

Thom Yorke and co continued their 2025 tour dates with their first night in Italy. Here's what they played on the setlist.

After an epic first four shows of their 2025 tour in Madrid last week, Radiohead continued their string of dates with their first stop at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy this Friday (14th November).

Like the previous nights before it, Thom Yorke and co treated fans to a 25-track setlist, playing a mix of tracks from across their career so far, though there were no tour debuts and... No Surprises for their Italian fans thus far.

Get the full setlist for Radiohead's first night in Bologna on 14th November below.

Radiohead's setlist at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Fri 14th November:

1. Planet Telex

2. 2 + 2 = 5

3. Sit Down. Stand Up.

4. Bloom

5. Lucky

6. Ful Stop

7. The Gloaming

8. There There

9. No Surprises

10. Videotape

11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

12. Everything in Its Right Place

13. 15 Step

14. The National Anthem

15. Daydreaming

16. Subterranean Homesick Alien

17. Bodysnatchers

18. Idioteque

Encore:

19. Fake Plastic Trees

20. Let Down

21. Paranoid Android

22. You and Whose Army?

23. A Wolf at the Door

24. Just

25. Karma Police

Radiohead continue their tour dates tomorrow night at Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Saturday 15th November. See their full 2025 tour dates below:

Radiohead dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Radiohead's full 2025 UK & European dates:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

