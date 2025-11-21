Radiohead at The O2 London - What time do they start? How long is their set? Plus, more questions answered...

Thom Yorke performs in Berlin in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co prepare to kick off their run of UK shows at The O2, London tonight, but what time can you expect them to start and what will be on the setlist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After kicking off their 2025 UK tour dates this month, Radiohead have returned to their home soil to play the first of their four dates at The O2 London tonight (21st November).

Fans will have already been feverishly following the Oxford-formed outfit's shows - which kicked off in Madrid on 4th November - marking their first live dates in seven years, hoping for an indication of what to expect when their shows hit London.

As Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Philip Selway, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien prepare to take to the stage in the capital here's everything that we know about their shows so far, including start times, set length, how many songs we can expect and more...

Read more:

What are Radiohead's 2025 London dates?

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

What time do Radiohead start at The O2, London?

Doors open for Radiohead at 6pm at The O2 London. As stated on The O2's official event page, house lights will go down at 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8.30pm, however they add that "all timings approx and subject to change".

Fans can visit theo2.co.uk/events/detail/radiohead for more info.

Is there a support act for Radiohead's 2025 London date?

No, as with all the shows on their 2025 tour, there will be no opener or support act for Radiohead's London date.

Read more:

How long is Radiohead's 2025 set?

Radiohead's average set length during their 2025 tour has be 2 and a half hours so far, but can we expect any special treatment in London? Time will tell...

How many songs do Radiohead play in their 2025 set?

So far, Radiohead have treated their fans to a 25-track setlist, including a mix of tracks from across their career. According to super-fans, the band have played 43 of their songs so far, BUT they've previously revealed that they rehearsed up to 70 tracks, meaning that their still could be many more tracks and surprises to come.

So far, true to the band's promise, we have seen a "mixed set" from the band, with the band playing Subterranean Homesick Alien and Planet Telex for the first time since 2017 and treating fans to Just for the first time since 2009.

Coming back to the UK and indeed London, it stands to reason that the band would use shows in their home country as an opportunity to dust off some more songs they've rehearsed in their discography, so watch this space...

See every setlist the band have played on their 2025 tour so far.

Radiohead - Just - live Madrid 2025-11-07 night 3

Read more:

Will Radiohead play in the round in London?

Yes, as with all the dates on their 2025 tour, Radiohead are performing 'in the round' with LED screens placed high above them, hopefully giving fans from all vantage points a decent view of the band.

When is the curfew for Radiohead's The O2 London?

Radiohead's shows have been approximately 2.5 hours so far, so with the show kicking off at 8.30pm, we can expect Radiohead to be done by 11pm. This is typically the latest that shows at The O2 close on weekdays, so if the band were to play any extra songs, they may have to start earlier or risk pushing back the curfew.

Visit theo2.co.uk/events/detail/radiohead for more info.

See Radiohead's full 2025 tour dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Read more: