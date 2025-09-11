How to buy Radiohead tickets: FAQs & tips ahead of Friday's sale

As the Radiohead ticket sale approaches this Friday, Radio X takes a look at the ticket process and tips to give you the best chance of buying them.

Last week saw Radiohead announce the details of a 2025 European tour.

After fans registered and waited patiently to receive a special unlock code, those lucky enough to get one now face the daunting task of trying to buy tickets.

With the sale taking place this Friday 12th September from 10am BST and 11am CEST, fans are now desperately wondering what to expect from the sale and how exactly to buy tickets.

So if you're one of the lucky few in the running tomorrow, what is the best way to get a Radiohead ticket and are there any tips or tricks to follow?

Here's what we know...

DISCLAIMER: This is not a replacement for reading Radiohead's full terms and conditions yourself AND reading the instructions in your personal email. PLEASE ENSURE YOU DO THIS AS AHEAD OF THE SALE.

How to buy Radiohead's 2025 tickets:*

Phase one of Radiohead's tickets go on sale this Friday 12th September from 10am BST and 11am CEST and the sale will close at 5pm BST and 6pm CEST.

If fans have received an unlock code, it is crucial follow the unique information you have been sent in your email for your individual location.

Depending on the location of the venue where you've received an unlock code, you will also be told who your ticket provider is.

To avoid any delays, you should ensure that you have registered with the relevant platform in advance. The provider for each location is here: Madrid - Entradas; Bologna - Ticketmaster; London - AXS; Copenhagen - Ticketmaster; Berlin - Eventim DE

On the day of the sale, fans with unlock codes should click the ticket link on their email 30 mins before the sale takes place and wait on the website holding page, where they will join a queue at 9.30am BST for UK fans and 10.30 CEST for those in Europe.

You will be required to complete two-factor authentication when you join, at which time a code will be sent to your email address. This code will be different from your ticket unlock code.

Once you have made it through the queue, then it's time to input your unique code to unlock tickets.

You will then be asked to sign into your account using one device only with the email address you registered with.

Each successful entrant will have the opportunity to choose which date they would like to buy tickets for and you can only choose ONE date per purchase.

The band warn that: "Purchases in excess of one (1) date will be cancelled with or without refund."

Then you can select which type of ticket and the number of tickets you want.

DO NOT try and buy more than 4 tickets with the same unlock code. The band have warned that: "Purchases in excess of four (4) tickets will be cancelled with or without refund."

*Fans have also been advised not to use more than one device during the sale or have multiple browser tabs open during the sale.

Get the full terms and conditions for Radiohead's 2025 dates here.

Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in Berlin in 2022. Picture: Adam Berry/Redferns/Getty

Radiohead tickets sale tips:

While no one knows exactly how the Radiohead ticket sale will look or how quickly tickets will sell out, their official terms and conditions and discussions online have offered the following insights:

Do not open multiple browsers or try to buy tickets for one unlock code on more than one device as it may trigger anti-bot software.

Plan the date you wish to try for ahead of time, the number of tickets you want to buy, and the type of tickets you are willing to go for.

Study the seating plan of your specific venue, look at the prices and decide how much you're willing to spend. DO NOT allow for any last minute dithering over costs.

Have several methods of payment ready, (VISA, DEBIT, Google Pay, Paypal) etc and make sure you have enough funds on your balance in advance.

Several reddit threads have discussed whether it helps to refresh or not and the consensus is that not refreshing once in the queue is probably the safest option.

Others have added that you can shop around for seats if your first choice is is sold out for instance, but refreshing is probably a bad idea as it might put you back in the queue.

What if you need accessible Radiohead tickets?

There are separate steps required for those looking to buy accessible tickets

Firstly, when you registered for an unlock code, you needed to select the option confirming that you require accessible seating

If you were granted a code, you need to contact the specific venue's accessibility team ahead of the sale to discuss individual access requirements and the process for selecting accessible tickets

The terms add: "Each Venue has different accessibility features. Fans with accessibility needs are strongly advised to: review the specific Venue's accessibility information; contact the Venue directly about individual access needs; and arrange any additional support requirements in advance of the show.

Visit wasteheadquarters.com/europe2025-accessibility-info accessibility for any questions

When is the Radiohead ticket sale closed?

According to the terms and conditions, the sale for Radiohead tickets will close on Friday 12th September at 5pm BST and 6pm CEST. If you you're still at the queue after this point, it's probably over.

When is the Radiohead phase 2 ticket sale taking please?

It has not yet been confirmed when a 'Phase two' sale will take place, but the terms state that it is "to be determined by the Organiser at its sole discretion, but in any event no sooner than 24 hours after Successful Registrations have been notified."

Can you resell or buy Radiohead tickets?

Radiohead have stated that from 13th October onwards, tickets may become available on official resale platforms, sold at face value (plus any applicable fees) by ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the shows. These will be the only official ticket transfer and resale platforms used for the shows and they are listed here.

The band have added that: "Purchasers of resold Initial Sale tickets will be required to submit a registration to the applicable Ticket Agent."

Can you buy Radiohead tickets without an unlock code?

There currently isn't a way to buy tickets without an unlock code. However, the band have previously stated that if you have registered for their tickets you may get a chance to buy them in subsequent sales. Unlock codes may be sent out to previously registered emails 24 hours before a subsequent sale, so keep an eye out for any emails just in case. These tickets could be made up of cancelled orders, returned tickets or any remaining unsold allocation.

See Radiohead's 2025 dates below:

Tue 4th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Wed 5th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 7th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Sat 8th November – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Fri 14th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sat 15th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Mon 17th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Tue 18th November – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Fri 21st November – The O2, London, UK

Sat 22nd November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 24th November – The O2, London, UK

Tue 25th November – The O2, London, UK

Mon 1st December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue 2nd December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu 4th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 5th December – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mon 8th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Tue 9th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 11th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Fri 12th December – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

