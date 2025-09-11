How to buy Radiohead tickets: FAQs & tips ahead of Friday's sale

Phase one of Radiohead's tickets go on sale this Friday 12th September from 10am BST and 11am CEST and the sale will close at 5pm BST and 6pm CEST.
If fans have received an unlock code, it is crucial follow the unique information you have been sent in your email for your individual location.
Depending on the location of the venue where you've received an unlock code, you will also be told who your ticket provider is.
To avoid any delays, you should ensure that you have registered with the relevant platform in advance. The provider for each location is here: Madrid - Entradas; Bologna - Ticketmaster; London - AXS; Copenhagen - Ticketmaster; Berlin - Eventim DE
On the day of the sale, fans with unlock codes should click the ticket link on their email 30 mins before the sale takes place and wait on the website holding page, where they will join a queue at 9.30am BST for UK fans and 10.30 CEST for those in Europe.
You will be required to complete two-factor authentication when you join, at which time a code will be sent to your email address. This code will be different from your ticket unlock code.
Once you have made it through the queue, then it's time to input your unique code to unlock tickets.
You will then be asked to sign into your account using one device only with the email address you registered with.
Each successful entrant will have the opportunity to choose which date they would like to buy tickets for and you can only choose ONE date per purchase.
The band warn that: "Purchases in excess of one (1) date will be cancelled with or without refund."
Then you can select which type of ticket and the number of tickets you want.
DO NOT try and buy more than 4 tickets with the same unlock code. The band have warned that: "Purchases in excess of four (4) tickets will be cancelled with or without refund."
*Fans have also been advised not to use more than one device during the sale or have multiple browser tabs open during the sale.
There are separate steps required for those looking to buy accessible tickets
Firstly, when you registered for an unlock code, you needed to select the option confirming that you require accessible seating
If you were granted a code, you need to contact the specific venue's accessibility team ahead of the sale to discuss individual access requirements and the process for selecting accessible tickets
The terms add: "Each Venue has different accessibility features. Fans with accessibility needs are strongly advised to: review the specific Venue's accessibility information; contact the Venue directly about individual access needs; and arrange any additional support requirements in advance of the show.
According to the terms and conditions, the sale for Radiohead tickets will close on Friday 12th September at 5pm BST and 6pm CEST. If you you're still at the queue after this point, it's probably over.
When is the Radiohead phase 2 ticket sale taking please?
It has not yet been confirmed when a 'Phase two' sale will take place, but the terms state that it is "to be determined by the Organiser at its sole discretion, but in any event no sooner than 24 hours after Successful Registrations have been notified."
Can you resell or buy Radiohead tickets?
Radiohead have stated that from 13th October onwards, tickets may become available on official resale platforms, sold at face value (plus any applicable fees) by ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the shows. These will be the only official ticket transfer and resale platforms used for the shows and they are listed here.
The band have added that: "Purchasers of resold Initial Sale tickets will be required to submit a registration to the applicable Ticket Agent."
Can you buy Radiohead tickets without an unlock code?
There currently isn't a way to buy tickets without an unlock code. However, the band have previously stated that if you have registered for their tickets you may get a chance to buy them in subsequent sales. Unlock codes may be sent out to previously registered emails 24 hours before a subsequent sale, so keep an eye out for any emails just in case. These tickets could be made up of cancelled orders, returned tickets or any remaining unsold allocation.