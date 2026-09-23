Queens of the Stone Age unveil new single Where The Goth Girls At?

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the third cut to be taken from Josh Homme and co's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman.

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Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled their next single Where The Goth Girls At?

The song is the third cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album, Perfecth, which is out on 30th October via Matador records.

Speaking about the track, which explores themes of teenage love and the desire to impress others, frontman Josh Homme says: "Watching the goth girls working the counter at JCPenney and giving goth makeovers to the old ladies, that’s when I knew the only place I want to be is where the goth girls at. Teenage love, ain’t it grand?"

The band have reunited with Easy Street directors Christopher Gruse & Tony Wolski for the video for Where The Goth Girls At?, which features the band alongside comedian Steve Agee, dancer/artist Scarlett Kapella and singer/actress Lou Lou Safran.

Watch it below:

Queens of The Stone Age - "Where The Goth Girls At?" (Official Music Video)

Where the Goth Girls At?” follows previously released Perfecth singles Insignificant Other and the country-tinged Easy Street.

Watch the official lyric for the laid back and groove-laden Insignificant Other below.

Queens of the Stone Age - Insignificant Other (Lyric Video)

According to a press release QOSTA's forthcoming album is called Perfecth because "perfect," as a word, has never been honest. So, Homme broke the word and made it "perfecth," a more appropriate spelling for a term that never felt right to begin with.

"Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be 'perfecth'," he explains. "And that title is funny when you're in a group, but it ain't so funny when you're alone.”

Produced by Homme and band member Michael Shuman, Perfecth will be available on CD, Standard Black Vinyl everywhere, on Clear Vinyl at Indie Retailers and as a limited Deluxe Edition — a gatefold LP package which includes handwritten lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope as well as a bespoke piece of art temporarily placed in a custom pocket — exclusively on the QOTSA and Matador webstores.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Perfecth, which is available to pre-order now, below.

Queens of the Stone Age's Perfecth album artwork. Picture: Press

QOTSA's Perfecth tracklist:

It’s Only Love Insignificant Other Where The Goth Girls At? Mono From The Cliff Sunday Easy Street Phantom Limb Run Away From The Mob

The album announcement was accompanied by a Chapman Baehler-directed video starring Big Chongus as the embodiment of “perfecth.” Wathc the video below, which sees the band joined by the goodest boys and girls Ruby Homme, Max Homme, Pumpkin Van Leeuwen, Isabella Puppolini (Izzy) Van Leeuwen and Reesa Shuman.

Big Chongus Finds a Perfecth Home

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Watch the video for the band's Easy Street single, featuring American country music artist Nikki Lane, which came alongside a Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse-directed video, based on a story and idea from the mind of Homme.

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video)

It's not the only country connection Homme has made of late, recently featuring on Shania Twain's Faded Blue Jeans, which features on her album Little Miss Twain—which was released on 24th July 2026.

Faded Blue Jeans

This summer saw QOTSA support System of a Down in Europe and the UK, which included a duo of epic shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The rockers are now back playing dates on their on home turf, before they're set return to Iceland for the first time since 2005 with a headline show on 24th October at Reykjavík's Laugardalshöll.

The band have also announced a headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore this autumn and winter, while teasing 2027 headline shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

Queens of The Stone Age's 2026 dates:

24th September - Louisville, KY, US - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

26th September - Las Vegas, NV, US - Allegiant Stadium^

4th October - Sacramento, CA, US - Aftershock Festival

24th October - Reykjavík, IS - Laugardalshöll - SOLD OUT

25th November - Tokyo, JP - Zepp Haneda

26th November - Nagoya, JP - Zepp Nagoya

28th November - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

2nd December - Singapore - Star Theatre

8th December - Adelaide, AU - The Drive*

11th December - Hobart, AU - My State Bank Arena*

13th December - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena*

15th December - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena*

16th December - Newcastle, AU - Newcastle Entertainment Center

18th December - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Center

20th December - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

^ w/ Foo Fighters

* w/ Primus, Tropical Fuck Storm

Queens of The Stone Age's 2027 dates:

6th March - Mexico City, MX - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol

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