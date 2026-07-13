Get the stage times for System of a Down & Queens of the Stone Age at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The Toxicity rockers hit London today for a duo of dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with support from QOTSA. Find out when you can expect them on stage.

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System of A Down are set for tw3o headline dates in London this week.

The Chop Suey rockers - comprised of Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan - will take to the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday 13th July and Wednesday 15th July, as part of their 2026 stadium tour.

They'll be joined at the Spurs football ground by Queens of the Stone Age and recently reunited '90s sludge metal rocker Acid Bath as special guests.

It's sure to be an absolutely scorching hot day of rock, but what time can you expect them to take to the stage and what else do you need to know? Find out below...

What are the stage times for SOAD at Tottenham Stadium?*

8:30pm - System of a Down

7:00pm - Queens of the Stone Age

6:00pm - Acid Bath

5:00pm Doors

*Timings are approximate and subject to change.

View the event page on Tottenham Hotspur's website for more details.

System of A Down play the Spurs football ground . Picture: Press

Are there still tickets to SOAD at Tottenham Stadium?

Tickets for System of a Down are currently at low availability. Visit Ticketmaster to see if you can still buy tickets.

System Of A Down's official merchandise store is open now. Picture: Press

Where are the System of a Down merchandise stores?

System Of A Down’s Official Fan Store is situated at at 56-57 Eastcastle Street, W1W 8EQ.

Open from Friday 10th July through to Thursday 16th July, the fan store will offer merchandise exclusive to this location and will run from 10am-8pm daily - with reduced hours of 11am–5pm on Sunday 12th July.

In-store collections will feature custom apparel, accessories, and collectibles, including tees, hoodies, track jackets, jerseys, shorts and more - with the football tops in collaboration with sportswear brand, hummel. Additionally, the store will offer a commemorative poster and a London-exclusive coloured Toxicity vinyl, produced specifically for this stop along their stadium tour.

For those located near the venue for the shows, the official System Of A Down Club Shop will be open between Sunday 12th July-Wednesday 15th July, with opening hours confirmed as 11am-5pm, except on show days (Monday 13th July and Wednesday 15th July), with the Club Shop being open from 12pm-11.30pm. Stocking official System Of A Down merchandise, including city-specific designs and more, the Club Shop will be located at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The System of A Down official merch Club Shop will also be situated at Tottenham Hotspurs. Picture: Press

See some of the SOAD items on offer below...

Some of the System Of A Down merch on offer this week... Picture: Press

How to get to SOAD at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The easiest way to get to the the Spurs stadium is by public transport and driving is NOT recommended.

The stadium is serviced by four stations, either providing London Underground, London Overground and Greater Anglia services: Seven Sisters (30 mins walk), Northumberland Park (10 mins walk), Tottenham Hale (25 mins walk) and White Hart Lane (5 mins walk) .

(30 mins walk), (10 mins walk), (25 mins walk) and (5 mins walk) There are also several TfL bus routes serving the stadium but roads closest to the station may be busy with some buses even on diversion.

Plan your journey in advance and allow extra time ahead of the show, as public transport and roads around the stadium can be busy.

For the latest travel information and updates, visit the event page on Tottenham Hotspur's website for more details.

System Of A Down - Toxicity (Official HD Video)

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