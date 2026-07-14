Queens of the Stone Age share Easy Street featuring Nikki Lane, their first new music since 2023

Queens of the Stone Age have returned with new music. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co have released their first slice of new material since 2023.

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Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled Easy Street, featuring American country music artist Nikki Lane.

Produced by Josh Homme and Michael Shuman and debuted live last year during the band's Catacombs tour, the song marks the band's first new taste of material since 2023's In Times New Roman.

Easy Street is accompanied by a Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse-directed video, based on a story and idea from the mind of Homme.

As a press release describes: "The film opens up with a bruised and battered Homme attempting to outrun a motley crew of pursuers, including band members dressed as themselves - a Juggalo, a mall santa, a leather enthusiast and of course a fancy cowboy leading a tiny horse. However, the story upends expectations with a surprise twist that honors the very outsiders we often dismiss.

Watch the video for the track below and buy or stream the track here.

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video)

“It’s kind of a funny song. It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny,” Homme says of the song.

“We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.”

He continues: “It’s not just about silliness. It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable.”

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It's not the only country connection Homme has made of late, recently featuring on Shania Twain's new track, Faded Blue Jeans, which features on her upcoming album Little Miss Twain—released on 24th July 2026.

Faded Blue Jeans

QOTSA are currently on tour with System of a Down in Europe and the UK, with the second of their to shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set for this Wednesday (15th July).

The rockers will then head back home for a North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters, before making their return to Iceland for the first time since 2005 with a headline show on 24th October at Reykjavík's Laugardalshöll.

The band have teased fans to "stay tuned" for more tour news, including a headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore being "announced very, very soon".

See their dates so far below.

Queens of The Stone Age's 2026 dates:

15th July - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*

18th July - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy*

19th July - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy*

4th August - Toronto, ON, CA - Rogers Stadium^

6th August - Detroit, MI, US - Ford Field^

8th August - Chicago, IL, US - Soldier Field Stadium^

10th August - Cleveland, OH, US - Huntington Bank Field^

13th August - Philadelphia, PA, US - Lincoln Financial Field^

15th August - Nashville, TN, US - Nissan Stadium^

17th August - Washington, DC, US - Nationals Park^

15th September - Regina, SK, CA - Mosaic Stadium^

17th September - Edmonton, AB, US - Commonwealth Stadium^

20th September - Vancouver, BC, CA - BC Place^

24th September - Louisville, KY, US - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

26th September - Las Vegas, NV, US - Allegiant Stadium^

4th October - Sacramento, CA, US - Aftershock Festival

24th October - Reykjavík, IS - Laugardalshöll

* w/ System of a Down

^ w/ Foo Fighters

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