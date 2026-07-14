Queens of the Stone Age share Easy Street featuring Nikki Lane, their first new music since 2023

14 July 2026, 19:00 | Updated: 14 July 2026, 20:04

Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age have returned with new music. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co have released their first slice of new material since 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled Easy Street, featuring American country music artist Nikki Lane.

Produced by Josh Homme and Michael Shuman and debuted live last year during the band's Catacombs tour, the song marks the band's first new taste of material since 2023's In Times New Roman.

Easy Street is accompanied by a Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse-directed video, based on a story and idea from the mind of Homme.

As a press release describes: "The film opens up with a bruised and battered Homme attempting to outrun a motley crew of pursuers, including band members dressed as themselves - a Juggalo, a mall santa, a leather enthusiast and of course a fancy cowboy leading a tiny horse. However, the story upends expectations with a surprise twist that honors the very outsiders we often dismiss.

Watch the video for the track below and buy or stream the track here.

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video)

“It’s kind of a funny song. It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny,” Homme says of the song.

“We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.” 

He continues: “It’s not just about silliness. It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable.”

Read more:

It's not the only country connection Homme has made of late, recently featuring on Shania Twain's new track, Faded Blue Jeans, which features on her upcoming album Little Miss Twainreleased on 24th July 2026.

Faded Blue Jeans

QOTSA are currently on tour with System of a Down in Europe and the UK, with the second of their to shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set for this Wednesday (15th July).

The rockers will then head back home for a North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters, before making their return to Iceland for the first time since 2005 with a headline show on 24th October at Reykjavík's Laugardalshöll.

The band have teased fans to "stay tuned" for more tour news, including a headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore being "announced very, very soon".

See their dates so far below.

Queens of The Stone Age's 2026 dates:

  • 15th July - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*
  • 18th July - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy*
  • 19th July - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy*
  • 4th August - Toronto, ON, CA - Rogers Stadium^
  • 6th August - Detroit, MI, US - Ford Field^
  • 8th August - Chicago, IL, US - Soldier Field Stadium^
  • 10th August - Cleveland, OH, US - Huntington Bank Field^
  • 13th August - Philadelphia, PA, US - Lincoln Financial Field^
  • 15th August - Nashville, TN, US - Nissan Stadium^
  • 17th August - Washington, DC, US - Nationals Park^
  • 15th September - Regina, SK, CA - Mosaic Stadium^
  • 17th September - Edmonton, AB, US - Commonwealth Stadium^
  • 20th September - Vancouver, BC, CA - BC Place^
  • 24th September - Louisville, KY, US - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
  • 26th September - Las Vegas, NV, US - Allegiant Stadium^
  • 4th October - Sacramento, CA, US - Aftershock Festival
  • 24th October - Reykjavík, IS - Laugardalshöll

* w/ System of a Down

^ w/ Foo Fighters

Read more:

Latest Videos

Bastille in 2022

The story behind Bastille's band name...

Bastille

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell performs Golden Touch in our Radio X session

Razorlight playing Golden Touch will take you right back to the '00s

According To Google with Muse

Muse answer their Most Googled questions

Muse

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and with Blink 182 in their What's My Age Again? video

When Mark Hoppus corrected fans on the lyrics to Blink-182's What's My Age Again?

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme

Get the stage times for System of a Down & Queens of the Stone Age at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Indie supergroups: Alex Turner and Miles Kane aka The Last Shadow Puppets; Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner aka Electronic

The greatest ever Indie Supergroups

Queens of the Stone Age announce Alive In The Catacombs

Stream Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs and its accompanying documentary

Kurt Cobain On MTV Unplugged in November 1993

The best MTV Unplugged sessions

Matt Helders and Josh Homme

Remember when Josh Homme and Matt Helders had the best Halloween ever?

Arctic Monkeys