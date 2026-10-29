Queens of the Stone Age share Run Away From the Mob single ahead of Perfecth album

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the fourth and final cut to be taken from the band's ninth studio album Perfecth, which is out this Friday 30th October.

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Queens of the Stone Age have shared their latest single.

Run Away From the Mob is the fourth cut of the band's forthcoming album, which is released tin time for Halloween this Friday 30th October.

Watch the lyric video for the song, which features as the album's closing track, below:

Queens of the Stone Age - Run Away From the Mob (Lyric Video)

Speaking about the song - which was originally recorded in 2013 with Dave Grohl on drums - Homme said: “It's a letter. A last one, addressed to an oldest son - ‘if you're reading this, everything went wrong, and here's what you have to do’. The end is the sound of a father standing behind his son.”

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Run Away From the Mob is follows previously released songs Where the Goth Girls At?, which explores themes of teenage love and the desire to impress others, the groove-laden Insignificant Other and the country-tinged Easy Street.

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

According to a press release QOSTA's forthcoming album is called Perfecth because "perfect," as a word, has never been honest. So, Homme broke the word and made it "perfecth," a more appropriate spelling for a term that never felt right to begin with.

"Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be 'perfecth'," he explains. "And that title is funny when you're in a group, but it ain't so funny when you're alone.”

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

Produced by Homme and band member Michael Shuman, Perfecth will be available on CD, Standard Black Vinyl everywhere, on Clear Vinyl at Indie Retailers and as a limited Deluxe Edition — a gatefold LP package which includes handwritten lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope as well as a bespoke piece of art temporarily placed in a custom pocket — exclusively on the QOTSA and Matador webstores.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Perfecth, which is out on 30th October and is available to pre-order now, below.

Queens of the Stone Age's Perfecth album artwork. Picture: Press

QOTSA's Perfecth tracklist:

It’s Only Love Insignificant Other Where The Goth Girls At? Mono From The Cliff Sunday Easy Street Phantom Limb Run Away From The Mob

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video)

This summer saw QOTSA support System of a Down in Europe and the UK, which included a duo of epic shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The rockers are now back playing dates on their on home turf, before they're set return to Iceland for the first time since 2005 with a headline show on 24th October at Reykjavík's Laugardalshöll.

The band have also announced a headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore this autumn and winter, as well as Perfecth 2027 US tour dates with Pixies as special guests.

Visit qotsa.com for more info.

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