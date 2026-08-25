Queens of the Stone Age announce new album Perfecth and unveil Insignificant Other single

Queens of the Stone Age. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman is set for release this October.

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Queens of the Stone Age have shared the details of their new album.

Perfecth - which is the band's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman - will be released on 30th October on Matador records.

With the announcement comes the band's laid back and groovy new single Insignificant Other, which you can watch the official lyric for below.

Queens of the Stone Age - Insignificant Other (Lyric Video)

"It's a song about distance,” says frontman Homme about the track. “About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that.”

According to a press release the album is called Perfecth because "perfect," as a word, has never been honest. It doesn't exist. So, Homme broke the word and made it "perfecth," a more appropriate spelling for a term that never felt right to begin with.

"Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be 'perfecth'," he explains. "And that title is funny when you're in a group, but it ain't so funny when you're alone.”

Produced by Homme and band member Michael Shuman, Perfecth will be available on CD, Standard Black Vinyl everywhere, on Clear Vinyl at Indie Retailers and as a limited Deluxe Edition — a gatefold LP package which includes handwritten lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope as well as a bespoke piece of art temporarily placed in a custom pocket — exclusively on the QOTSA and Matador webstores.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Perfecth, which is available to pre-order now, below.

Queens of the Stone Age's Perfecth album artwork. Picture: Press

QOTSA's Perfecth tracklist:

It’s Only Love Insignificant Other Where The Goth Girls At? Mono From The Cliff Sunday Easy Street Phantom Limb Run Away From The Mob

The album announcement is accompanied by a Chapman Baehler-directed video starring Big Chongus as the embodiment of “perfecth.” Wathc the video below, which sees the band joined by the goodest boys and girls Ruby Homme, Max Homme, Pumpkin Van Leeuwen, Isabella Puppolini (Izzy) Van Leeuwen and Reesa Shuman.

Big Chongus Finds a Perfecth Home

The promo follows the blood-filled Five Finger Filet teaser which was unearthed last week and a complaints hotline, which was launched by the band.

Queens of The Stone Age launch complaints hotline. Picture: Press

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The band's Perfecth album announcement and new single follows Easy Street single, featuring American country music artist Nikki Lane, which came alongside a Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse-directed video, based on a story and idea from the mind of Homme.

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video)

It's not the only country connection Homme has made of late, recently featuring on Shania Twain's Faded Blue Jeans, which features on her album Little Miss Twain—which was released on 24th July 2026.

Faded Blue Jeans

This summer saw QOTSA support System of a Down in Europe and the UK, which included a duo of epic shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The rockers are now back on home soil, joining Foo Fighters on their Take Cover North American stadium tour .

The Go With The Flow outfit are also set to return to Iceland for the first time since 2005 with a headline show on 24th October at Reykjavík's Laugardalshöll.

After recently announcing an Autumn headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore, the band have teased that 2027 headline shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.

Queens of The Stone Age's 2026 dates:

6th August - Detroit, MI, US - Ford Field^

8th August - Chicago, IL, US - Soldier Field Stadium^

10th August - Cleveland, OH, US - Huntington Bank Field^

13th August - Philadelphia, PA, US - Lincoln Financial Field^

15th August - Nashville, TN, US - Nissan Stadium^

17th August - Washington, DC, US - Nationals Park^

15th September - Regina, SK, CA - Mosaic Stadium^

17th September - Edmonton, AB, US - Commonwealth Stadium^

20th September - Vancouver, BC, CA - BC Place^

24th September - Louisville, KY, US - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

26th September - Las Vegas, NV, US - Allegiant Stadium^

4th October - Sacramento, CA, US - Aftershock Festival

24th October - Reykjavík, IS - Laugardalshöll

25th November - Tokyo, JP - Zepp Haneda

26th November - Nagoya, JP - Zepp Nagoya

28th November - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

2nd December - Singapore - Star Theatre

8th December - Adelaide, AU - The Drive

11th December - Hobart, AU - My State Bank Arena

13th December - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

15th December - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

16th December - Newcastle, AU - Newcastle Entertainment Center

18th December - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Center

20th December - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

^ w/ Foo Fighters

Josh Homme: "I've really had a lot of joy lately"

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