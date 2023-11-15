Queens of the Stone Age at London's O2 Arena: stage times, support and more

Queens of the Stone age are set to play The O2, London. Picture: Andreas Neumann/Press

Josh Homme and co play the London leg of their The End Is Nero tour tonight. Find out when to expect them on stage.

Queens of the Stone Age take to the stage at The O2, London tonight (Wednesday 15th November) for their The End Is Nero tour.

The No One Knows rockers will play their much-anticipated date he capital, treating fans to a career-spanning setlist and hits from their most recent album In Times New Roman...

So what do we know about QOTSA's gig at The O2 so far and what can we expect from the setlist?

Find out what time you can expect them on stage, who joins them as support and more below.

What time are Queens of the Stone Age on at The O2 London?

Queens of the Stone Age will take to the stage at approx 8.45pm.

Who's supporting Queens of The Stone Age at The O2, London?

Support comes from Australian punk rockers The Chats and post punk trio Deep Tan.

What are the Queens of the Stone Age stage times at The O2, London?

6:00pm - Doors Open

7:00pm - Deep Tan

7:40pm - The Chats

8:45pm - QOTSA

All timings approx and subject to change. Please arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.

Can you still buy tickets for QOTSA at The O2?

There are still a limited amount of tickets for Queens of the Stone Age's London gig.

Visit the O2 website or qostsa.com/tour for more.

What will QOTSA play on their setlist?

Take a look at the band's set from their previous night in Manchester for an idea of what they might play.

Queens of the Stone Age's setlist at Manchester's AO Arena on 14th November 2023:

No One Knows First It Giveth Smooth Sailing My God Is the Sun Emotion Sickness (Cappella outro) If I Had a Tail Time & Place Carnavoyeur The Way You Used to Do I Think I Lost My Headache Sick, Sick, Sick Negative Space I Sat by the Ocean Make It Wit Chu Little Sister

Encore:

16. Long Slow Goodbye (Tour Debut, first time since 2018)

17. Paper Machete

18. Go With the Flow

19. A Song for the Dead

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 event page for full information on the event