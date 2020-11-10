Queens of the Stone Age announce live stream fundraiser for Bataclan attack 5th anniversary

Queens of The Stone Age. Picture: Press/Andreas Neumann

Josh Homme and co will host the event on 13 November in honour of the Bataclan terror attack which occurred at an Eagles of Death Metal gig.

Queens of the Stone Age are set to broadcast unseen footage as part of a live stream and fundraiser to commemorate the Bataclan and Paris terror attacks.

Josh Homme and co took to social media this week to announce the virtual event, which will feature their set from Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art and will air this week.

All profits from the live stream - which takes place on Friday 13 November - will raise funds towards The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, in honour of the band merchandise manager, and Life for Paris, which supports victims affected by the Paris tragedy.

QOTSA will broadcast previously unseen live footage from @monamuseum, Tasmania, in aid of @NickAlexanderMT & @lifeforparis charities. It will be available for a limited time beginning 9am (LA), 5pm (London) & 6pm (Paris) on Friday Nov. 13th.



Watch here: https://t.co/NzNFDB5xvz pic.twitter.com/LoTM1zYlly — QOTSA (@qotsa) November 9, 2020

3 November 2015 saw 89 people tragically when terrorists wearing suicide vests opened fire at an Eagles of Death Metal gig at The Bataclan, Paris. Homme, who is part of the band wasn't present at the time.

The mass shooting came alongside several coordinated suicide bombing and shooting attacks across the city, which resulted in the deaths of 137 people including the attackers.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” Homme explained. "2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

Peace Foundation for victims of terrorism

Tel: 01925 581240

peace-foundation.org.uk

Victim Support Line

Tel: 0808 168 9111

victimsupport.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk