Josh Homme wants to visit Arctic Monkeys' childhood homes when he's in Sheffield

Queens of the Stone Age are set for two consecutive dates at Rock N Roll Circus next week

Josh Homme wants to visit each of the childhood homes of Arctic Monkeys and send them back photos of himself stood outside them.

Queens of The Stone Age are set for a duo of dates at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus next week on 27th and 28th August and the frontman is keen to send his fellow musicians and co-collaborators something back from his time in their hometown.

Quizzed about the upcoming shows in the band's hometown, Homme told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We’ve had such a great relationship with the UK and with Britain," adding jokingly: "And also, really, because I really just want to go to all the Arctic Monkeys guys childhood homes and take pictures and then send it to them. So, that's what I intend on doing. And it was like, ‘What's the best way to do this?'"

Homme first worked with the band on their third studio album, Humbug (2009), producing the record in LA alongside James Ford.

He's remained friends with the rockers and even played alongside drummer Matt Helders on Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression album and subsequent tour.

Ahead of their South Yorkshire dates, Queens of The Stone Age will head down south to Portsmouth, playing a headline set at Victorious Festival 2025.

The Know One Knows rockers will play the Southsea event on Friday 22nd August and will be followed by Vampire Weekend on Saturday 23rd August and Nashville indie rockers Kings Of Leon, who will bring the festival to a close on Sunday 24th August.

This autumn will also see QOTSA take their Alive In The Catacombs project live on tour, with European dates which culminate in a stop at London's Royal Albert Hall on 29th October 2025.

A press release explains: "Composed of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

Fans will also have to dig out their best threads for the haunting shows, as: "appropriate dress is encouraged for this very special evening at the theatre".

Queens of the Stone Age share Alive in The Catacombs preview on Jimmy Kimmel

