Josh Homme talks Ozzy Osbourne's "poetic" passing & his impact: "I could watch Ozzy do anything"

Josh Homme has shared his thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne's passing. Picture: GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/AFP via Getty Images, Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The Queens of the Stone Age rocker has discussed the sad death of the Black Sabbath legend and compared it to David Bowie's passing.

Josh Homme believes Ozzy Osbourne's life and career ended poetically.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman visited Radio X earlier this month and spoke about everything from the Prince of Darkness to why he loves UK audiences.

Asked about Ozzy Osbourne, who died on 22nd July, aged 78, just weeks after his farewell show at Villa Park, Homme told Dan O'Connell: "Well, I think it was such a poetic ending to a career that you just can't take your eyes and ears off of.

"I mean, I could watch Ozzy do anything. Well, almost anything.... but, you know, if he was squeezing orange juice, I'd be like, ‘We should watch this. Something beyond juice is coming,’ you know?"

The No One Knows singer went on: "I just think he's a classic. And I think his passing was poetic, and I feel for the family, because that's such a loss. But I also think that I believe that they see the poetry in that too. You know, I think David Bowie's passing [in 2016] was that. Those are two poetic ways to go.”

Watch our full interview with Josh Homme below:

Josh Homme: "I've really had a lot of joy lately"

Homme also discussed his own health battles, after battling cancer in 2023 and admitted he was doing well was experiencing plenty of "joy" in his life.

Quizzed about how his health is at the moment, Homme said: "I feel really well. I'm doing well.

"I'm really… Life is good, you know? And it's nice to be able to appreciate things, you know? So, I've really had a lot of joy lately.”

Queens of the Stone age are set for a duo of dates at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus this week on 27th and 28th August and the rocker wants to visit the childhood homes of Arctic Monkeys.

"We’ve had such a great relationship with the UK and with Britain," he told Radio X, adding: "And also, really, because I really just want to go to all the Arctic Monkeys guys childhood homes and take pictures and then send it to them. So, that's what I intend on doing. And it was like, ‘What's the best way to do this?'"

Homme first worked with the band on their third studio album, Humbug (2009), producing the record in LA alongside James Ford.

He's remained friends with the rockers and even played alongside drummer Matt Helders on Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression album and subsequent tour.

This autumn will also see QOTSA take their Alive In The Catacombs project live on tour, with European dates which culminate in a stop at London's Royal Albert Hall on 29th October.

Fans will also have to dig out their best threads for the haunting Halloween-esque show, as: "appropriate dress is encouraged for this very special evening at the theatre".

Queens of the Stone Age in The Catacombs in Paris. Picture: Andreas Newmann

A press release explains: "Composed of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

Queens of the Stone Age share Alive in The Catacombs preview on Jimmy Kimmel

