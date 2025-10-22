Queens of the Stone Age forced to cancel Berlin show: "We are angered, frustrated, and shocked"

Queens of the Stone Age in The Catacombs in Paris. Picture: Andreas Newmann

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co revealed it was communicated too late that their special Catacombs Tour performance wasn't possible at the venue.

Queens of the Stone Age have been forced to cancel their Berlin show last minute.

The No One Knows rockers were set to take their Catacombs tour to Germany this week, with a date at the Theater Des Westens this Thursday (23rd October), but the band have shared a last minute announcements axing the show due to a lack of communication over whether it could actually take place,

Taking to Instagram, the band explained: "Dear Berlin ticket holders,

"The concert organiser failed to tell us that Theater Des Westens was unable to put on The Catacombs show as intended."

They went on: "We were surprised by this news at such a late stage making it impossible to relocate the show. Therefore, it is with extreme disappointment that we announced 'The Catacombs Tour' performance planned for 23 October has been cancelled."

See their full statement below:

The band went on: "We are angered, frustrated, and shocked by the decisions made. The disrespect shown towards you and your valuable time and money that resulted in this action is inexcusable.

"Ticket holders who purchased from the official ticketing partner, Eventim will be refunded automatically."

Queens Of The Stone Age made history when they took to the French landmark for a special film and audio recording, which saw them give an unplugged performance for their biggest and most captive audience yet - a sprawling 320km ossuary beneath the surface of Paris with a foundation of six million human remains.

After releasing the film, a live album was later shared and now the band have taken the Catacombs Tour on the road, giving fans an intimate and unique experience with the band.

The dates will culminate in a gig at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 29th October 2025, which will see them supported on the night by Irish born, Brighton based singer-songwriter Laura-Mary Carter.

A press release explains: "Composed of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

Fans were also encouraged to get out their best threads for the haunting shows, as: "appropriate dress is encouraged for this very special evening at the theatre".

See Queens of the Stone Age's The Catacombs Tour UK & European dates:

18th October 2025 - Milan, IT - Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber

23rd October 2025 - Berlin, DE - Theater des Westens - CANCELLED

24th October 2025 - Copenhagen, DK - DR Koncerthuset, Koncertsalen

26th October 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Royal Theater Carré

27th October 2025 - Antwerp, BE - Queen Elisabeth Hall

29th October 2025 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

