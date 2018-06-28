Queens Of The Stone Age At Finsbury Park: Stage Times, Support Acts & More

Get the all the details for Josh Homme and co's star-studded event, including support acts, timings, and entry info.

Queens Of The Stone Age are set to descend on Finsbury Park this Saturday (30 July), boasting a star-studded line-up of acts in the likes of Iggy Pop, Run The Jewels, The Hives, Miles Kane and more.

Get the details for their north London gig here, including support acts, stage times, and important ticket, travel and entry information.

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

1. Opening and Closing times:

Doors open at 11:30am and the show ends at approx 22:30.

Box office opening times: 10:00 – 21:30.

2. Support and Stage times:

MAIN STAGE

8.15pm – Queens Of The Stone Age

6.30pm – Iggy Pop

5.20pm – Run The Jewels

4.15pm – The Hives

3.10pm – Miles Kane

2.20pm – Deap Vally

1.30pm – Black Honey

THE SECOND STAGE

5.35pm – Curtis Harding

4.20pm – Brody Dalle

3.15pm – Hinds

2.25pm – Bombino

1.35pm – Skinny Girl Diet

12.45pm – Belako

See the line-up poster below:

3. What to bring with you:

The Festival Republic website advises that gig-goers bring the following:

Your ticket

Your Oyster, contactless card or travelcard

Clothes for any weather eventuality - hat, sunglasses, rainwear, warm clothing

Sunscreen (100ml or less)Bring enough cash and/or your card - cash machines will be on site,

ID if you look under 21 in order to be admitted to the festival and to buy alcohol

Any medication you need with a doctors noteSnacks can be brought in for personal consumption



They warn to NOT bring the following:

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Audio visual recording or transmitting equipment (Professional)

BBQs or any cooking apparatus

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates

Blow torches

CansChairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks

Children under 5 (4 and under)

Chinese lanterns

Cooking apparatus

Cool bags / boxes (large)

Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

CutleryDrinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less permitted)

DronesFireworks / pyrotechnics

Flags with polesFlares / distress flares / smoke flares

Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)Gazebos and parasolsGas cylinders/canisters

Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)

Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)

Illegal substances (drugs)Laser pens

Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)Nitrous oxide / herbal highs

Megaphones

Penknives

Perfume and make up (over 100ml)

Smoke bombs / canistersSound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Tables

Tabards

High Viz Jackets

Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)

Weapons

No drinks will be admitted on site.

Empty bottles sized 500ml or less will be permitted for refilling.



4. How to get there:

Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line, but the Festival Republic suggests getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.

National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins.Get full travel information including coaches here.Get a map of the site here.



The name on your ticket will bear the name of whoever bought them, but anyone can use them and ID will not be requested.

There is no readmission to the event.

Please check the following list of unauthorised ticket agents here.

Visit the Festival Republic website for full information and Terms and Conditions.