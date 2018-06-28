Queens Of The Stone Age At Finsbury Park: Stage Times, Support Acts & More
28 June 2018, 18:47
Get the all the details for Josh Homme and co's star-studded event, including support acts, timings, and entry info.
Queens Of The Stone Age are set to descend on Finsbury Park this Saturday (30 July), boasting a star-studded line-up of acts in the likes of Iggy Pop, Run The Jewels, The Hives, Miles Kane and more.
Get the details for their north London gig here, including support acts, stage times, and important ticket, travel and entry information.
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
1. Opening and Closing times:
Doors open at 11:30am and the show ends at approx 22:30.
Box office opening times: 10:00 – 21:30.
2. Support and Stage times:
MAIN STAGE
8.15pm – Queens Of The Stone Age
6.30pm – Iggy Pop
5.20pm – Run The Jewels
4.15pm – The Hives
3.10pm – Miles Kane
2.20pm – Deap Vally
1.30pm – Black Honey
THE SECOND STAGE
5.35pm – Curtis Harding
4.20pm – Brody Dalle
3.15pm – Hinds
2.25pm – Bombino
1.35pm – Skinny Girl Diet
12.45pm – Belako
See the line-up poster below:
FINSBURY PARK. HERE. WE. COME. WITH ALL OUR FRIENDS!!!!— QOTSA (@qotsa) June 28, 2018
Remaining tickets: https://t.co/OdsbpYXNuu pic.twitter.com/1Re2jWBkna
3. What to bring with you:
The Festival Republic website advises that gig-goers bring the following:
Your ticket
Your Oyster, contactless card or travelcard
Clothes for any weather eventuality - hat, sunglasses, rainwear, warm clothing
Sunscreen (100ml or less)Bring enough cash and/or your card - cash machines will be on site,
ID if you look under 21 in order to be admitted to the festival and to buy alcohol
Any medication you need with a doctors noteSnacks can be brought in for personal consumption
They warn to NOT bring the following:
Aerosols over 250ml
Air horns
Alcohol
Animals (except assistance dogs)
Audio visual recording or transmitting equipment (Professional)
BBQs or any cooking apparatus
Balloons
Bicycles, scooters, roller skates
Blow torches
CansChairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks
Children under 5 (4 and under)
Chinese lanterns
Cooking apparatus
Cool bags / boxes (large)
Cigarettes (more than for personal use)
CutleryDrinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less permitted)
DronesFireworks / pyrotechnics
Flags with polesFlares / distress flares / smoke flares
Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)Gazebos and parasolsGas cylinders/canisters
Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)
Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)
Illegal substances (drugs)Laser pens
Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)Nitrous oxide / herbal highs
Megaphones
Penknives
Perfume and make up (over 100ml)
Smoke bombs / canistersSound systems (including personal speakers)
Spray cans
Tables
Tabards
High Viz Jackets
Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)
Weapons
No drinks will be admitted on site.
Empty bottles sized 500ml or less will be permitted for refilling.
4. How to get there:
Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line, but the Festival Republic suggests getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.
National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins.Get full travel information including coaches here.Get a map of the site here.
The name on your ticket will bear the name of whoever bought them, but anyone can use them and ID will not be requested.
There is no readmission to the event.
Please check the following list of unauthorised ticket agents here.