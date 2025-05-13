Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive In The Catacombs live performance film

Queens of the Stone Age announce Alive In The Catacombs. Picture: Andreas Neumann

Josh Homme and co are releasing an audiovisual document of the very first concert to ever be staged at the historic site.

Queens of the Stone Age have announced Alive in the Catacombs, an audiovisual document of the band's long-rumoured performance in the historic Catacombs of Paris.

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captures the band in the unique setting with a setlist specially chosen and reimagined for the occasion.

Built in the 1700s, the Catacombs of Paris is a sprawling 320km ossuary beneath the surface of Paris with a foundation of six million human remains - which Josh Homme notes is "the biggest audience we've ever played for".

According to a press release, the QOTSA frontman had dreamt of staging a performance in the Catacombs with the band since his first visit there almost 20 years ago. The City of Paris had never granted permission to any artist to play within the sacred tunnels, so QOTSA waited patiently until their request was sanctioned.

A press release goes on to explain: "Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments… absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs—from the acoustics and ambient sounds — dripping water, echoes and natural resonance — to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music. Far from the sound-insulated confines of the studio or the comfort of onstage monitors, Alive in the Catacombs sees the band not only rise to this challenge, but embrace it."

Homme says of the carefully curated unplugged performance: "We’re so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down… It would be ridiculous to try to rock there. All those decisions were made by that space. That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you're in there.”

Hélène Furminieux of Les Catacombes de Paris said: "The Catacombs of Paris are a fertile ground for the imagination. It is important to us that artists take hold of this universe and offer a sensitive interpretation of it. Going underground and confronting reflections on death can be a deeply intense experience. Josh seems to have felt in his body and soul the full potential of this place. The recordings resonate perfectly with the mystery, history, and a certain introspection, notably perceptible in the subtle use of the silence within the Catacombs.”

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs was produced by La Blogothèque and directed by Thomas Rames.

The film, which is being released by Queens of the Stone Age and Matador Records, will be available to rent or purchase via qotsa.com where you can pre-order it now.

Fans who buy Alive In the Catacombs by 7th June will receive exclusive access to behind the scenes footage in addition to full streaming and download access. An audio only version will be announced in the coming weeks.

