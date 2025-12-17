Stream Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs and its accompanying documentary

Queens of the Stone Age announce Alive In The Catacombs. Picture: Andreas Neumann

By Jenny Mensah

The band's special concert film and its accompanying behind the scenes documentary is now available to watch on YouTube.

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs is now available to watch for free on YouTube.

The acclaimed film - which captured the band's haunting performance in the ancient Parisian underground tombs - was released earlier this year and made available to rent or buy thereafter.

Now, QOTSA fans from around the globe can experience the band's intimate and haunting performance, which sees them carefully reimagine songs from across their discography for the special location, playing amongst their largest and most captive audience yet.

Watch Queens of the Stone Age - Alive in the Catacombs below:

Queens of the Stone Age - Alive in the Catacombs

Alongside the release comes its companion film, Alice in Paris and Before, directed by the famed photographer and director Andreas Neumann, which details some of the emotional and physical trials the band overage to create the project, which came alongside a life-altering diagnosis for their frontman Josh Homme.

Queens of the Stone Age - Alive in Paris and Before (Behind the Scenes)

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captured the band in the unique historic setting with their music specially reworked and reimagined for the occasion.

Built in the 1700s, the Catacombs of Paris is a sprawling 320km ossuary beneath the surface of Paris with a foundation of six million human remains - which Josh Homme notes is "the biggest audience we've ever played for".

According to a press release, the QOTSA frontman had dreamt of staging a performance in the Catacombs with the band since his first visit there almost 20 years ago. The City of Paris had never granted permission to any artist to play within the sacred tunnels, so QOTSA waited patiently until their request was sanctioned.

Queens of the Stone age announce Alive in the Catacombs film

Homme said of the carefully curated unplugged performance: "We’re so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down… It would be ridiculous to try to rock there. All those decisions were made by that space. That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you're in there.”

The band went on to play special dates to celebrate the project, with a Catacombs Tour, which saw them play historic theatres across the US and Europe and included a special date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

QOTSA also made a stop at the Austin City Limits stage for the first time in a decade with a performance unlike anything in the show’s 50-plus-year history where they delivered an epic, three-act, full-hour show accompanied by a nine-piece orchestra.

The band's performance is set to be broadcast in the States next yeaer, airing on PBS at January 31st, with full episodes to stream here.

Queens of the Stone Age - Alive in the Catacombs tracklisting:

Running Joke/Paper Machete

Kalopsia

Villains of Circumstance

Suture Up Your Future

I Never Came

Queens of the Stone Age - A Song For The Dead

