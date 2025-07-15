Queens of the Stone Age announce The Catacombs Tour with date at London's Royal Albert Hall

Queens of the Stone Age in The Catacombs in Paris. Picture: Andreas Newmann

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co will play a limited run of unique and intimate shows this October, which will include a date at the historic London venue.

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the details of their UK and European The Catacombs Tour.

The No One Knows rockers made history when they took to the French landmark for a special recording and film, which saw them give a special unplugged performance for their biggest and most captive audience yet - a sprawling 320km ossuary beneath the surface of Paris with a foundation of six million human remains.

Now, Josh Homme and co have announce their plans to take their special reimagined shows on the road, with a limited series of one-night-only performances this October in a curated selection of venues across Europe.

The string of intimate shows culminates in the UK with a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 29th October 2025.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 18th July at qotsa.com.

A press release explains: "Composed of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

Fans will also have to dig out their best threads for the haunting shows, as: "appropriate dress is encouraged for this very special evening at the theatre".

See Queens of the Stone Age's The Catacombs Tour UK & European dates:

18th October 2025 - Milan, IT - Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber

23rd October 2025 - Berlin, DE - Theater des Westens

24th October 2025 - Copenhagen, DK - DR Koncerthuset, Koncertsalen

26th October 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Royal Theater Carré

27th October 2025 - Antwerp, BE - Queen Elisabeth Hall

29th October 2025 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

Released in June on Matador and available to stream Queens of the Stone Age's acclaimed concert documentary captured their completely unique, first of its kind performance in the Paris catacombs in July 2024.

Fans can buy or rent the film now at qotsa.com or stream the audio on all streaming services.

The news comes shortly after QOSTA shared a stunning clip from their Alive in the Catacombs performance film, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 10th July.

Watch Running Joke / Paper Machete From Alive in the Catacombs below:

Queens of the Stone Age – Running Joke / Paper Machete

