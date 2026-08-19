Which Queen songs did John Deacon write?

John Deacon performing alongside Freddie Mercury on Queen's Day At The Races tour, Earls Court 6th June 1977. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

He was the no-nonsense bass player who preferred to stay in the background. But John Deacon also wrote some of Queen's most memorable songs.

By Radio X Classic Rock

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John Deacon is very much the mystery man of the Queen story. The last to join the group in 1971, he also retired from music several years after the death of Freddie Mercury and hasn't been involved in Brian May and Roger Taylor's ongoing Queen tours with the singer Adam Lambert.

Queen circa 1980: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon. Picture: Alamy

Born on 19th August 1951 in Leicester, Deacon joined Queen aged just 20. The youngest of the group, he fitted into the established Queen set up very well, calling himself "Deacon John" on the sleeve-notes of their first album to make himself sound more interesting.

By the time of the band's third album Sheer Heart Attack, he was contributing songs too. Here are some of the highlights from the John Deacon/Queen songbook.