VIDEO: Rami Malek Kept His Freddie Mercury Teeth

The actor, who depicts the late Queen frontman in upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody, has revealed he kept a souvenir.

Rami Malek took home the teeth he used to play Freddie Mercury and now keeps them in a "side drawer".

The star takes on the guise of the legendary Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody, which debuts in the UK next month, and in order to pull off his distinctive look he had to wear a set of dentures which mimicked the rock stars prominent teeth.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the Mr Robot star has now revealed he took them home to keep as a souvenir, saying: "I have the teeth now."

He added: "I keep them, I will always keep them."

However, asked if he keeps them on display, Malek replied: "No, they're just in a side drawer".

Meanwhile, this week saw Queen announce their Bohemian Rhapsody Original Film Soundtrack.

See its artwork, which was revealed on what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 72nd Birthday on Wednesday (5 September), here:

Bohemian Rhapsody, the original soundtrack, will be released on 19th October. Pre-order now from here: https://t.co/bQ2gW5jJ1J pic.twitter.com/SyBS2WuLsP — Queen (@QueenWillRock) September 5, 2018

The album will showcase the five tracks from Queen's 21-minute performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 for the first time ever in audio form.

See the full tracklist for Bohemian Rhapsody the original film soundtrack:

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare 0:25

2. Somebody To Love 4:56

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile) 3:17

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow) 3:56

5. Killer Queen 2:59

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris) 4:38

7. Bohemian Rhapsody 5:55

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) 4:26

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2:43

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio) 4:29

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix) 2:09

12. Another One Bites The Dust 3:35

13. I Want To Break Free 3:43

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie) 4:04

15. Who Wants To Live Forever 5:15

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid) 2:28

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid) 4:06

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid) 0:41

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid) 4:04

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid) 3:57

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited 3:38

22. The Show Must Go On 4:32

If there’s one rocker who’ll be excited for the release of the biopic it's Foo Fighters drummer and Queen super fan Taylor Hawkins.

The Learn To Fly sticksman is a huge fan of the British band and plays a medley of their biggest tracks, including Under Pressure at Foos gigs.

When the first footage leaked of Rami Malek in the guise of Freddie Mercury during that famous Live Aid gig, Chris Moyles Showed Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins a clip of it, and they were pretty blown away.

Watch their amazing reaction here: