What exactly is a Bohemian Rhapsody? 20 things you didn't know about Queen's classic song

30 October 2025, 16:41 | Updated: 30 October 2025, 17:19
Queen’s legendary song was released 50 years ago, on 31st October 1975. But how well do you know this immortal track? From "The Cowboy Song" to the original "Bohemian Rhapsody", here's the surprising story.
Bohemia was once a kingdom within the Holy Roman Empire and later a province in the Austrian Empire. After World War I, it became the core of the new country, Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic.
A rhapsody is described as a free-flowing musical composition with a wide range of emotion. The term originated in Ancient Greece, where a rhapsode was a reciter of epic poems, and later came to describe any intense expression of feeling, whether in speech or writing.
In 2023, the original working lyrics for the classic Bohemian Rhapsody were sold at Sotheby's for £1,379,000.
The drafts, which were snapped up by an online buyer, were jotted across fifteen pages of British Midland airways notepaper and revealed that the title of the iconic 1975 song could have been "Mongolian Rhapsody" and that one line read "Mama, There’s a war began, I’ve got to leave tonight".
The musician said that when people asked him about the song's meaning: "I say I don’t know. I think it ruins the mystique. I think people should listen to it, think about it, and then decide for themselves what it means to them."
In 1963, Decca Records issued an album called "Bohemian Rhapsody: The Music Of Smetana & Dvorak" featuring the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Istvan Kertesz. The album was reissued by Decca in 1972 as part of their "World Of The Great Classics" series - could a young Freddie Bulsara have seen this LP somewhere along the way?
The no-nonsense Queen bassist though that the track should have a simple, more direct title. He suggested calling the song "Mama".
At a Sotheby's auction of Freddie Mercury's possessions in September 2023, the a Yamaha Baby Grand piano which was used by the musician to compose songs like Bo Rhap, Somebody To Love and Don't Stop Me Now, went for a stunning £1,742,000 - a record price for a composer's piano.
The middle section took a week to record and by the end, all involved claimed you could see clear through the tape by the end of the session. Producer Roy Thomas Baker recalled: “Every time Freddie came up with another 'Galileo', I would add another piece of tape to the reel.”
The bassist wasn't confident in his own vocal abilities and left the theatrics to Mercury, May and Taylor.
According to the band, the more standard rock sections that open and close the song were laid down at Rockfield Studios in Wales, while the operatic section was at Scorpio Sound's 24-track facility in the Euston Road in London. The final edit was put together at SARM studios in Brick Lane.
That honour goes to the epic track The Prophet’s Song; a similarly elaborate recording which clocks in at 8 minutes and 21 seconds.
Queen - The Prophets Song (Official Lyric Video)
Cuddly Ken reportedly played it fourteen times in two days and was in many ways responsible for the success of the single in Britain.
The clip was shot by director Bruce Gowers at Elstree studios in Borehamwood - soon to host George Lucas and the original Star Wars film and much later the home of EastEnders and Big Brother.
The band were concerned that trying to mime to the song on TV would be awkward, plus they were about to set off on a UK tour that would take them through to Christmas Eve.
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)
The promo video was made on 10th November 1975 at the soundstage where Queen were rehearsing for their first date in Liverpool four days later. It wasn't the first pop video ever made, but was certainly the most influential - the single's nine week reign at No 1 was attributed to the effectiveness of the clip. From that point on, Queen would shoot a video for every single - and a lot of other artists followed suit.
Freddie Mercury once revealed that Queen had toyed with the idea of releasing Night At The Opera track The Prophet's Song as a single - a composition even more complex and challenging than Bo Rhap. Ultimately, the other song issued as a 45 was the more radio-friendly You're My Best Friend, which peaked at Number 7 in July 1976.
Queen - You're My Best Friend (Official Video)
The single crept into the UK charts at Number 47 on 4th November 1975; the following week, it had climbed thirty places to Number 17 and the week after that it had broken into the Top 10 at Number 9. On 25th November, Bohemian Rhapsody topped the charts and remained there for nine weeks.
Queen replaced Billy Connolly with his country spoof D.I.V.O.R.C.E. - but spare a thought for Hot Chocolate whose You Sexy Thing was kept in second place for three weeks and Greg Lake, who missed out on a festive chart topper with I Believe In Father Christmas. Bohemian Rhapsody was ultimately knocked off Number 1 by ABBA's Mamma Mia.
Despite reaching Number 1 twice in the UK charts, it only reached Number 9 on its initial release on the Billboard chart and Number 6 on the rival Cash Box chart. However, the single sold well enough to be certified Gold in America by June 1976.
The biggest is, of course, Elton John's re-recording of Candle In The Wind in 1997 (4.9 million copies) and Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas in 1984 (3.8 million copies). Mercury is quoted as saying: "That is just outrageous. Imagine all those grandmothers grooving to it!"
On 26th July 1978, a dinner was held at the Selfridge Hotel to mark the occasion of EMI winning the Queen's Award To Industry for that year. That's the Queen, as in her majesty Elizabeth II. Because Queen - the band - had been a major part of that success, a special "royal blue" vinyl edition of Bohemian Rhapsody was pressed as a limited run of 200 copies.
The record came in a custom sleeve, plus an engraved wine glass, an embroidered silk handkerchief/scarf, a book of matches and a pen. Nice. A copy of the single - number 2, to be precise - sold at Sotheby's in September for just under £70,000!
As of 31st October 2025, the clip has been watched 1,987,931,598 times - that's 5,963,794,794 Bismillahs alone!