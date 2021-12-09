Roger Taylor: Sacha Baron Cohen would have been "s**t" as Freddie Mercury

9 December 2021, 14:37 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 15:59

Sacha Baron Cohen, Roger Taylor of Queen and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody
Sacha Baron Cohen, Roger Taylor of Queen and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: DPA picture alliance/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty/Allstar Picture Library Limited/Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen drummer says that the Ali G and Borat comedian would have been a poor fit to play the frontman in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Roger Taylor has said Sacha Baron Cohen would have been "sh**t" as Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

The Queen drummer poured scorn on the idea that Baron Cohen, could have taken on the role of his iconic bandmate. The comic actor is best known for his roles as Ali G and Borat, was confirmed to play Mercury in the film back in 2010, but later dropped out.

Taylor said: "I think he would have been utter s**t. Sacha is pushy, if nothing else. He’s also six inches too tall. But I watched his last five films and came to the conclusion he’s not a very good actor."

Baron Cohen later claimed that Taylor and guitarist Brian May “wanted to protect their legacy as a band” rather than explore Freddie's private life.

Taylor concluded that Rami Malek - who went on to win the Academy Award for his role as the singer - did a "brilliant job" in the "impossible role".

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, he added: "I might be wrong there. I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian, that’s what he’s great at.

"Anyway, I think Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role."

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: APL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The movie - which charts the formation of Queen in 1970 up until the band's appearance at Live Aid in 1985 - went on to become a huge success, winning four Oscars and two Golden Globes - although some critics complained of the use of dramatic licence rather than sticking to exact facts.

To that, Taylor responded: "It's a f****** film. It's not claiming to be a documentary!"

Read more: The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

10 things you didn’t know about Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Arctic Monkeys have announced European tour dates for next year

Arctic Monkeys announce 2022 European tour dates

Arctic Monkeys

Adele reveals 30 album release date

An Audience With Adele: ITV's release date & how to watch

News

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history