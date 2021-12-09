Roger Taylor: Sacha Baron Cohen would have been "s**t" as Freddie Mercury

Sacha Baron Cohen, Roger Taylor of Queen and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: DPA picture alliance/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty/Allstar Picture Library Limited/Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen drummer says that the Ali G and Borat comedian would have been a poor fit to play the frontman in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

By Radio X

Roger Taylor has said Sacha Baron Cohen would have been "sh**t" as Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

The Queen drummer poured scorn on the idea that Baron Cohen, could have taken on the role of his iconic bandmate. The comic actor is best known for his roles as Ali G and Borat, was confirmed to play Mercury in the film back in 2010, but later dropped out.

Taylor said: "I think he would have been utter s**t. Sacha is pushy, if nothing else. He’s also six inches too tall. But I watched his last five films and came to the conclusion he’s not a very good actor."

Baron Cohen later claimed that Taylor and guitarist Brian May “wanted to protect their legacy as a band” rather than explore Freddie's private life.

Taylor concluded that Rami Malek - who went on to win the Academy Award for his role as the singer - did a "brilliant job" in the "impossible role".

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, he added: "I might be wrong there. I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian, that’s what he’s great at.

"Anyway, I think Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role."

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: APL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The movie - which charts the formation of Queen in 1970 up until the band's appearance at Live Aid in 1985 - went on to become a huge success, winning four Oscars and two Golden Globes - although some critics complained of the use of dramatic licence rather than sticking to exact facts.

To that, Taylor responded: "It's a f****** film. It's not claiming to be a documentary!"