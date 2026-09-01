Roger Taylor's UK dates for 2026: How to buy tickets
1 September 2026, 06:00
The legendary Queen drummer is set to hit the road this autumn in support of his new solo album. Find out how to buy tickets.
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Roger Taylor has announced his Violence Insane In A Beautiful World tour for 2026.
The legendary Queen drummer will set out on dates in autumn in support of his seventh studio album of the same name in what will be his only UK shows of this year.
The string of dates include stops in Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and a hometown show at London's iconic Roundhouse in Camden.
Ahead of the accompanying tour, Taylor jokes: “I mean, do people want to see me live? I would hope some would.
“I thought I'd put a toe in the water, and so we're going to do this handful of dates in some special venues. You know, I don't want to play clubs. I certainly won't be playing arenas.”
See his full dates below and visit rogertaylor.live to buy remaining tickets.
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Roger Taylor's 2026 UK Tour dates:
- 21st Sept Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 22nd Sept Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 24th Sept Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 25th Sept Manchester, Opera House
- 28th Sept London, Roundhouse
- 29th Sept Swansea Building Society Arena
Roger Taylor - I See You Now (Official Music Video)
Roger Taylor's Violence Insane In A Beautiful World album is set for release on 18th September via Columbia.
See the artwork and tracklist for the effort, which follows his previous solo releases Fun in Space (1981), Strange Frontier (1984), Happiness? (1994), Electric Fire (1998), Fun on Earth (2013) and Outsider (2021).
Violence Insane In A Beautiful World tracklist:
VINYL
SIDE ONE
- A Beautiful World – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
- Violence Insane
- What Really Matters
- Don’t Photograph Food
- I See You Now
SIDE TWO
- Chump
- Spit In His Eye
- Jealous Guy*
- Come On Summer (It’s Party Time) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
- A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
CD
- A Beautiful World – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
- Violence Insane
- What Really Matters
- Don’t Photograph Food
- I See You Now
- Chump
- Spit In His Eye
- Jealous Guy*
- Come On Summer (It’s Party Time) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
- A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir
Produced by Roger Taylor & Joshua J. Macrae
All songs written by Roger Taylor except *John Lennon cover