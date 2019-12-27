Rami Malek inspired by Freddie Mercury in James Bond 007: No Time To Die role

The Bohemian Rhapsody star has revealed he took a lesson from the late Queen frontman for his new role as a Bond villain in No Time To Die.

Rami Malek has admitted his performance as a Bond villain in James Bond 007: No Time to Die was inspired by the late Freddie Mercury.

Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody, and he's revealed he approached playing a bond villain with "originality" like "Mr. Mercury".

He told Empire: "If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it's not original, then why bother?"

The star also revealed that he has tried to blend his own traits with those of classic Bond villains.

He said: "I've pocketed some things from some of my favourites. But I tried to everyday imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving."

Rami Malek and Freddie Mercury. Picture: Ethan Miller / Staff/ Getty & PA/PA Archive/PA Images

Liam Gallagher: 007 bosses can give me a call for Bond tune

Malek even reunited with his dialogue coach from Bohemian Rhapsody, William Conacher, to give his villain a distinct voice.

He explained: "I wanted to create something that we couldn't quite peg from any particular part of the world."

Malek will come up against James Bond in the film, which marks Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic spy.

No Time to Die - which is set to be released on 3 April 2020 - also stars Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.

007 producer Barbara Broccoli has previously suggested that Malek's character will be a "nasty piece of work," telling Empire: "We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one who really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher expressed an interest in singing the next Bond theme tune this year.

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he'd be happy to record the soundtrack for Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy.

Speaking of the forthcoming film, Gallagher joked: "The new James Bond one, it's all about dying innit."Die not next week, can't be arsed dying today, might die fucking next month, there's a lot of death going on. "But you know they can give us a call, why not."

Speaking to Ireland's Today FM, the Manchester legend also said he thought that his Gone track would work for a Quentin Tarantino film."

Tarantino, he's pretty good, isn't he? There's a lot of him in Gone," mused the rocker."

But we don't write music to go, 'Right let's put it in a film,' but if people pick up on it then they're welcome to it.

So far, a few artists have been rumoured for the new Bond soundtrack, including Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, as well as Sam Smith and Adele - who have both previously performed on Bond themes and won Academy Awards for 2015's Writing's On The Wall and 2012's Skyfall respectively.

