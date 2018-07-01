Rami Malek: Approval From Queen Legends Is Bigger Honour Than Oscar Nod

Watch the Bohemian Rhapsody actor gush about the honour of playing the legendary Queen frontman.

Rami Malek is honoured to be have given the seal of approval from Freddie Mercury's bandmates and family.

The US actor portrays the legendary Queen frontman in upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody, and he revealed this week that making Mercury's bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor happy with his role was more of an honour than an Oscar.

Watch him explain all in a clip above, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Told by Jimmy Kimmel that he might score an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the Radio Ga Ga singer, Malek replied: "The greatest honour from playing someone like Freddie Mercury is getting the acceptance of his legendary bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor."

He added: "[An] Oscar's big. There's no doubt about it. I'm not gonna lie and say you wouldn't consider that a massive accomplishment.."

Watch the latest teaser for Bohemian Rhapsody, which depicts the making of their iconic song of the same name:

Malek also revealed he took home the teeth he used to play Freddie Mercury and now keeps them in a "side drawer".

The Mr. Robot actor revealed he had to wear a set of dentures which mimicked the rock star's prominent teeth.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said: "I have the teeth now. I keep them, I will always keep them."

However, asked if he keeps them on display, Malek replied: "No, they're just in a side drawer".

Meanwhile, this week saw Queen announce their Bohemian Rhapsody Original Film Soundtrack.

See its artwork, which was revealed on what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 72nd Birthday on Wednesday (5 September), here:

Bohemian Rhapsody, the original soundtrack, will be released on 19th October. Pre-order now from here: https://t.co/bQ2gW5jJ1J pic.twitter.com/SyBS2WuLsP — Queen (@QueenWillRock) September 5, 2018

The album will showcase the five tracks from Queen's 21-minute performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 for the first time ever in audio form.

See the full tracklist for Bohemian Rhapsody the original film soundtrack:

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare 0:25

2. Somebody To Love 4:56

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile) 3:17

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow) 3:56

5. Killer Queen 2:59

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris) 4:38

7. Bohemian Rhapsody 5:55

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) 4:26

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2:43

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio) 4:29

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix) 2:09

12. Another One Bites The Dust 3:35

13. I Want To Break Free 3:43

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie) 4:04

15. Who Wants To Live Forever 5:15

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid) 2:28

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid) 4:06

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid) 0:4119. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid) 4:04

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid) 3:57

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited 3:38

22. The Show Must Go On 4:32