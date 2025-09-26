Queen have been "in the studio" with Adam Lambert and want to play Las Vegas Sphere

Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May perform with Adam Lambert in 2023. Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Queen have revealed they've been "trying things" with their touring singer, though they're not sure if anything will materialise.

Brian May and Roger Taylor have shared insight into Queen's activity and if we can ever expect to hear new music from the band.

The legendary Bohemian Rhapsody rockers gave an interview with Rolling Stone and they've hinted that despite their over five-decade-long career, they're not quite "done" yet and have even gotten in the studio with their touring lead vocalist Adam Lambert.

"Not many people know, but Adam and we have been in the studio trying things," May told the outlet. "Nothing really materialised so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not.”

It's not the first time Queen have discussed the possibility of creating new music, with May telling MOJO magazine earlier this year: "I think it could happen.”

He added: "Both Roger and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios. I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

Whether or not we get any new music from the band, it's clear that they have no plans to stop touring anytime soon.

“I don’t think we’re done,” Taylor admitted to Rolling Stone. The Show Must Go On drummer added: “And I don’t think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. ’Cause it never is, is it?”

And when it comes to where they might play a show next, Brian May has his sights set on The Sphere in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of the likes of U2 and the Eagles.

“ I’m very keen on the Sphere. It’s got my mind working,” revealed the We Will Rock You guitarist. "I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, ‘We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.’ So, yeah, I would like to do it."

The 78-year-old axeman added: "We’re having conversations."

