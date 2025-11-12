Queen's Brian May posts emotional tribute to wife Anita Dobson as she receives OBE

Brian May with wife Anita Dobson after she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire on 12th November 2025. Picture: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist took to social media after the former EastEnders star was awarded the honour for her services to charity in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brian May has penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife Anita Dobson after she received an OBE today (Wednesday 12th November).

The actress and star of stage and screen - whose best known for playing the role of Angie Watts in Eastenders - was given the title in the King’s latest birthday honours list, to recognise her charity work.

Sharing a video of his wife smiling with her medal, the Queen guitarist wrote on Instagram: "Lady May OBE !!! Otherwise known as Anita Dobson.

“Just minutes after being presented with her honour by King Charles at Windsor Castle today. I am in proud support!”

In another post, the Bohemian Rhapsody legend wrote: "A proud moment to share. And well deserved by Anita who never gets tired of giving her time to Thames Hospice and her other charities. Of course she's a pretty damn good acress too !!! This is actually just before the ceremony in the 'waiting room' --- in Windsor Castle, which is about 100 times more splendid than I ever imagined. Bri"

Read more:

According to the Independent, Dobson - who is a patron for several charities including Focus Foundation and Thames Hospice - said: “It’s my career that’s made it possible for me to do all the charity work because when you become well-known suddenly people would like you to lend your patronage to them, so I’ve done it where I can and when I can, and it’s been an awful lot of pleasure, as well as I hope, bringing support to people that need it.”

The Queen rocker is also no stranger to a royal honour either, receiving one of the highest in the land when he was made a Knight Bachelor (otherwise known as a Sir) by King Charles III in a ceremony which took place at Buckingham Palace on 14th March 2023.

Taking to Instagram after receiving the honour, which recognised his services to music and to charity, the legendary guitarist shared an image of the moment he received the honour, writing: "No words! Bri".

READ MORE: