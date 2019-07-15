Brian May: Queen will never tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator

Brian May and Freddie Mercury performing live on stage. Picture: Phil Dent/Redferns/Getty Images

The Queen guitarist has praised vocalist Adam Lambert, but rules out a lookalike singer ever playing with the band.

Brian May offered some strong words to fans who have suggested Queen should tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator.

The guitarist posted a strongly-worded message on Instagram, saying: “I will say this only once, for the benefit of just a few people who haven't stopped to think clearly. Just imagine how awful it would have been for Roger and myself to tour with a Freddie impersonator. Anyone who suggests such a thing doesn't belong here.”

May praised the work of singer Adam Lambert, who has performed with the guitarist and drummer Roger Taylor since 2012, admitting they wouldn't be able to perform and carry on the legacy of Queen without him.

Posting a photo of himself with Lambert, May said: “Here is the Modern Marvel without whom, for sure, Queen would not be out here delivering at the top level. ADAM LAMBERT is only now beginning to be recognised by the greater public as the true phenomenon that he is."

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform on stage during their Rhapsody Tour opener at Rogers Arena on July 10, 2019. Picture: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

“Gifted with a voice in a billion, for himself he is a passionate and unyielding perfectionist. Gifted to us, he is the reason that we are still alive as a functioning rock band. And still able to take on new challenges.

"Plus ... he's nice. That's a big deal when you're a touring family. Freddie would approve, big time."

May concluded: “To the vast majority of you lovely people out there - BIG THANKS for being respectful to Adam.

“In supporting him, you are supporting the life blood of the live Queen legacy. Nothing is forever. This is a precious moment. We never pass this way again.”

Queen + Adam Lambert are currently on The Rhapsody Tour in North America, and performed in San Jose on Sunday night (14 July). The US dates continue into August, when the show heads off to Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia. Full tour dates are available here.