Queen's Brian May pays tribute to his "indomitable Web Lady" Jen Tunney, who has passed away

13 January 2026, 13:26 | Updated: 13 January 2026, 13:38

Brian May "Queen Rock Montreal" preview screening in 2024
Brian May "Queen Rock Montreal" preview screening in 2024. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen rocker has mourned his "dear friend" who helped him create his 'Brian's Soapbox' blog on the brianmay.com website.

Brian May has paid tribute to his "dear friend," who died on Monday (12th January).

The legendary Queen guitarist took to Instagram to announce the passing of Jen Tunney, who helped create his 'Brian's Soapbox' blog and launching his brianmay.com website.

His statement began: "JEN TUNNEY RIP. Many of you already know we just lost our dear friend and my indomitable Web Lady for half a lifetime --- Jen Tunney. She passed away peacefully yesterday with her family all around her."

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker went on: "Jen and I formed a relationship in the days before the word 'Blog' had a meaning - and well before we all learned we could publish our views on an innocent-looking photo-sharing app called Instagram. Together we created 'BRIAN's SOAPBOX' - the name being a defence to me standing on a virtual platform to broadcast what I felt it was important for people to know. - Through the years, Jen almost single-handedly ran the Soapbox on the BrianMay.com website, a project she had started even before we knew each other."

May went on to refer to Turney as his "channel" and credited her for changing his life and enabling him to engage with his fans.

The We Will Rock You guitarist went on: "Jen was my channel - my means of connection - and actually changed my life - evolved me from a person who just got on with his jobs to a person who listened to his 'fans' and followers and actually engaged in a two-way exchange of views, feelings and information.

"Jen was never a visible presence in all this - she preferred to stay out of the limelight and quietly meticulously and faithfully carry on her mission of documenting and archiving for future reference all that transpired around my public life.

"In recent months her health became a struggle but she still applied herself to the Website - loyal and meticulous to the end. Dear Jen - I owe you a million thanks - a million more than I was ever able to give you in person. We will miss you badly, and life will never be quite the same again. Deepest condolences to Jen's husband - her Rock - Frank, and to their lovely family. Rest in Peace Jen. Bri 💥💥💥💥 The picture shows Bri and Jen in January 2020 in happier times. Courtesy of Frank Tunney."

