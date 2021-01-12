Queen's Brian May launches badger-scented fragrance to help save wildlife

Queen guitarist Brian May performs in Seoul in 2020. Picture: YELIM LEE/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen guitarist has joined forces with Italian luxury goods brand Xerjoff to launch the Save Me fragrance, which will raise funds for the Save Me Trust.

Brian May has launched a badger-scented fragrance for a good cause.

According to Billboard magazine, the legendary Queen guitarist has teamed up with Italian luxury goods brand Xerjoff for the collaboration in the aim of raising funds for the protection of endangered wildlife.

Named after the band's hit from their 1980 album, The Game, the cologne is said to have a hint of "sandalwood and badger" in tribute to May's love for the creatures.

The standard bottle is priced at €197 (£177.17), while for the mega-fans can nab an autographed 50ml bottle for a whopping €410 (£368.73). The proceeds

See the fragrance in a post which was captioned: "SCENT FROM HEAVEN !!! Wild Animal Rescue never smelled so good ! Join Sergio Momo’s launch today! This amazing man is doing something wonderful for animal welfare."

May also spoke about the collaboration and showed off the limited edition signed bottles, which include a picture of a badger and a fox:

As the Save Me website explains, part of the proceeds from the fragrance will be donated to the Save Me Trust.

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist has long advocated for the protection of wildlife, and is fond of badgers in particular.

He is the co-founder of the Save Me Trust and bean a leading voice in the movement against badger culling.

2013 saw him team up with actor Brian Blessed and Flash cartoonist Jonti "Weebl" Picking, as well as animal rights groups including the RSPCA to form Team Badger.

May is a huge advocate for the hedgehog too, often sharing images of hedgehogs he's rescued or brought back to life.

May feels so strongly about badger culling, that he fell out with Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis over the subject and it's thought to be one of the reasons Queen refuse to return to the festival.