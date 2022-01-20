Brian May makes acting debut in CBBC's Andy and the Band

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist will play the Godfather of Rock in the CBBC comedy drama in an episode which airs on Thursday 27th January.

Brian May is set to make his acting debut on the small screen.

The Queen guitarist will star in CBBC series Andy and the Band, where he plays the Godfather of Rock in a brand new episode titled Planet Rock alongside the real-life band

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker joins Andy and his band the Odd Socks for the "best jam ever," while helping them overcome a global "rocktastrophe".

The episode will air on CBBC on Thursday 27th January and will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday 24th January.

The appearance will also spawn a single entitled Planet Rock, which will be released soon after on 18th February.

Brian May stars in Andy and the Band.

Brian May stars as the Godfather of Rock in Andy and the Band.

Brian May said: "I have loved working with the Odd Socks! Playing the role of their Godfather of Rock was actually a very emotional experience. The episode is a wonderful message of hope to kids who lose their self-confidence. The symbolic use of air guitar is beautifully apt. And on a broader scale I absolutely align with Andy and the Band in their quest for every kid to feel proud of their individual qualities.“I’m backing their anti-buIlying campaign to the hilt!“Watch out for the magic of Planet Rock!!!”

Andy Day of Andy and the band said: "Andy and the Band is a show about celebrating differences, and taking on the world in your very own way. It features my real life band, Andy and the Odd Socks, and truly is a family show, packed full of musical references for parents to enjoy along with their kids.

"We famously played our very first gig at Glastonbury festival, so of course the next step was to invite Brian May, one of the world’s greatest guitarists, to join us for a special episode of the TV show. Working with Brian has been a musical dream come true, as I am huge Queen fan, but most importantly he completely understood the ethos and message of inclusivity we share in everything we do.”

When is Brian May's Andy and the Band episode out?

What will it be about?

A press release reads: "In Planet Rock, the Odd Socks seek the Godfather on Planet Rock for an emotional reunion with the band’s guitarist, Rio, after he loses his confidence and even his air guitar. When the Godfather reminds Rio how much he loves to play with the Odd Socks, his belief returns and the cave is filled with dazzlingly beautiful air guitars. The Odd Socks then jam with the Godfather of Rock, and whilst they’re playing he magically shows Rio how all his fans across the world have also regained their confidence and in turn their air guitars."

Can I buy Planet Rock as a single?

Yes, the single which is named after the episode Planet Rock, will be available from 18th February.

