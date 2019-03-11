Bohemian Rhapsody sequel "being discussed," says Queen video director

Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury during his the Live Aid concert in Bohemian Rhapsody scene. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox/Entertainment Pictures/Shutterstock

According to reports, Rudi Dolezal - who directed videos for the band - has said a follow-up film is "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

The director of Queen's classic videos says the band's management team are talking about a sequel to the Bohemian Rhapsody film.

Rudi Dolezal - who has directed several videos for the band and their frontman - spoke to Page Six about their legendary manager, saying: "I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid."

According to the outlet, the One Vision video helmsman also added that that the follow-up to the biopic is now "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

The outlet adds that the Queen camp have not supported these claims, but fans can expect to see a continuation of the Queen story in TV form.

As it was reported last month, Queen and Adam Lambert are set to appear in new documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

The two-hour film, which will air on ABC in the spring will follow the legendary band's ongoing collaboration with Adam Lambert, who opened the Oscars 2019 with Brian May and Roger Taylor with an epic performance last month.

As detailed on ABC's website, The Show Must Go On "chronicles Queen and Lambert’s incredible journey since they first shared the stage together on American Idol in 2009."

They add: "From his humble beginnings and meteoric rise on reality TV to now standing center stage as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert, the documentary features brand-new interviews with Lambert, his parents Leila and Eber, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American Idol judge Simon Cowell, Golden Globe and Oscar winner for Best Actor Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins."

The show must go on will air on ABC on 29 April at 8pm EDT.

