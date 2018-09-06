Queen Announce Bohemian Rhapsody Original Film Soundtrack

The legendary band have confirmed the details of a soundtrack for the upcoming Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic.

Queen have announced an original film soundtrack to go alongside their upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars Rami Malek.

See its artwork here, which was revealed on what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 72nd Birthday on Wednesday (5 September):

Bohemian Rhapsody, the original soundtrack, will be released on 19th October. Pre-order now from here: https://t.co/bQ2gW5jJ1J pic.twitter.com/SyBS2WuLsP — Queen (@QueenWillRock) September 5, 2018

The album will showcase the five tracks from Queen's 21-minute performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 for the first time ever in audio form.

Other than Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, We Are The Champions and the Ay- Oh singalong, the soundtrack - which is released on 19 October - also features rare live tracks spanning Queen's entire career, new versions of old favourites, a choice selection of the band's finest studio recordings and a Smile track.

The 22 songs on the soundtrack were produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor, with engineering and co-production by long-time Queen studio collaborators Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson and Joshua J Macrae, and mastering by Adam Ayan and Bob Ludwig.

The Bohemian Rhapsody film is set for its world premiere in the UK on 23 October, before opening across the globe in early November.

It stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, and Lucy Boynton as Mercury’s lifelong companion Mary Austin.

See the full tracklist for Bohemian Rhapsody the original film soundtrack:

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare 0:25

2. Somebody To Love 4:56

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile) 3:17

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow) 3:56

5. Killer Queen 2:59

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris) 4:38

7. Bohemian Rhapsody 5:55

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) 4:26

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2:43

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio) 4:29

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix) 2:09

12. Another One Bites The Dust 3:35

13. I Want To Break Free 3:43

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie) 4:04

15. Who Wants To Live Forever 5:15

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid) 2:28

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid) 4:06

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid) 0:41

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid) 4:04

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid) 3:57

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited 3:38

22. The Show Must Go On 4:32

If there’s one rocker who’ll be excited for the release of the biopic its Foo Fighters drummer and Queen super fan Taylor Hawkins.

The Learn To Fly sticksman is a huge fan of the British band and plays a medley of their biggest tracks, including Under Pressure at Food gigs.

When the first footage aired of Rami Malek in the guise of Freddie Mercury during that famous Live Aid gig, Chris Moyles Showed Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins a clip of it, and they were pretty blown away.

Watch their amazing reaction here:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters were forced to cancel dates due to illness.

In a statement Grohl joked: “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono” referencing the fact that the U2 singer was forced to stop a show in Berlin last weekend after just four songs.

