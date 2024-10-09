Queen's 20 best song lyrics

9 October 2024, 17:58 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 18:00

Queen in 1974: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon
Queen in 1974: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Radio X recalls the wise words of Mercury, May, Deacon and Taylor - from Killer Queen to The Show Must Go On.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. "She keeps Moët et Chandon in her pretty cabinet / 'Let them eat cake,' she says, just like Marie Antoinette."

    Killer Queen, 1974

    Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974)

  2. "I'm burning through the sky, yeah /Two hundred degrees, that's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit"

    Don't Stop Me Now, 1978

    Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)

  3. "It's the terror of knowing what this world is about / Watching some good friends screaming, 'Let me out!'"

    Under Pressure, 1981

    Queen - Under Pressure (Official Video)

  4. "You will remember when this is blown over / And everything's all by the way / When I grow older, I will be there at your side / To remind you how I still love you."

    Love Of My Life, 1975

    Queen - Love Of My Life (Official Video)

  5. "I just gotta get out of this prison cell / Someday I'm gonna be free, Lord!"

    Somebody To Live, 1976

    Queen - Somebody To Love (Official Video)

  6. "You had your time, you had the power / You've yet to have your finest hour... Radio"

    Radio Ga Ga, 1984

    Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Official Video)

  7. "The slate will soon be clean, I’ll erase the memories, To start again with somebody new... Was it all wasted, all that love?"

    Save Me, 1980

    Queen - Save Me (Official Video)

  8. "No use in sittin' and thinkin' on what you did, when you can lay back and enjoy it through your kids"

    These Are The Days Of Our Lives, 1991

    Queen - These Are The Days Of Our Lives (Official Video)

  9. "Open up your mind and let me step inside / Rest your weary head and let your heart decide"

    Play The Game, 1980

    Queen - Play The Game (Official Video)

  10. "It ain't much I'm askin', if you want the truth / Here's to the future for the dreams of youth"

    I Want It All, 1989

    Queen - I Want It All (Official Video Remastered)

  11. "Here we stand or here we fall, history won't care at all"

    Hammer To Fall, 1984

    Queen - Hammer To Fall (Official Video)

  12. "But it's been no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise / I consider it a challenge before the whole human race and I ain't gonna lose"

    We Are The Champions, 1977

    Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video)

  13. "Inside, my heart is breaking, my makeup may be flaking, but my smile still stays on"

    The Show Must Go On, 1991

    Queen - The Show Must Go On (Official Video)

  14. "This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us"

    Who Wants To Live Forever, 1986

    Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever (Official Video)

  15. "One dream, one soul / One prize, one goal / One golden glance of what should be"

    A Kind Of Magic, 1986

    Queen - A Kind of Magic (Official Video Remastered)

  16. "I'll always live for tomorrow / I'll look back on myself and say I did it for love... yes I did it for love."

    It's A Hard Life, 1984

    Queen - It's A Hard Life (Official Video)

  17. "Storm the master marathon I'll fly through / By flash and thunder fire I'll survive"

    Seven Seas Of Rhye, 1974

    Queen - Seven Seas Of Rhye (Official Video)

  18. "Just a man, with a man's courage / He knows nothing but a man . But he can never fail"

    Flash, 1980

    Queen - Flash (Official Video)

  19. "It's strange but it's true... I can't get over the way you love me like you do / But I have to be sure when I walk out that door, Oh, I want to be free"

    I Want To Break Free, 1984

    Queen - I Want To Break Free (Official Video)

  20. "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? / Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality"

    Bohemian Rhapsody, 1975

    Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

10 things you didn’t know about Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X has launched three new stations: Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled

Get into even more Radio X music with three new stations!

Oasis in 2024: Liam and Noel Gallagher

Oasis tickets: New Wembley Stadium ballot sale date and times confirmed

Grohl made the statement on Instagram on Tuesday night (10th September)

Dave Grohl reveals he's the father of a baby 'born outside of his marriage'

Foo Fighters