Queen's 20 best song lyrics
9 October 2024, 17:58 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 18:00
Radio X recalls the wise words of Mercury, May, Deacon and Taylor - from Killer Queen to The Show Must Go On.
-
"She keeps Moët et Chandon in her pretty cabinet / 'Let them eat cake,' she says, just like Marie Antoinette."
Killer Queen, 1974
Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974)
-
"I'm burning through the sky, yeah /Two hundred degrees, that's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit"
Don't Stop Me Now, 1978
Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)
-
"It's the terror of knowing what this world is about / Watching some good friends screaming, 'Let me out!'"
Under Pressure, 1981
Queen - Under Pressure (Official Video)
-
"You will remember when this is blown over / And everything's all by the way / When I grow older, I will be there at your side / To remind you how I still love you."
Love Of My Life, 1975
Queen - Love Of My Life (Official Video)
-
"I just gotta get out of this prison cell / Someday I'm gonna be free, Lord!"
Somebody To Live, 1976
Queen - Somebody To Love (Official Video)
-
"You had your time, you had the power / You've yet to have your finest hour... Radio"
Radio Ga Ga, 1984
Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Official Video)
-
"The slate will soon be clean, I’ll erase the memories, To start again with somebody new... Was it all wasted, all that love?"
Save Me, 1980
Queen - Save Me (Official Video)
-
"No use in sittin' and thinkin' on what you did, when you can lay back and enjoy it through your kids"
These Are The Days Of Our Lives, 1991
Queen - These Are The Days Of Our Lives (Official Video)
-
"Open up your mind and let me step inside / Rest your weary head and let your heart decide"
Play The Game, 1980
Queen - Play The Game (Official Video)
-
"It ain't much I'm askin', if you want the truth / Here's to the future for the dreams of youth"
I Want It All, 1989
Queen - I Want It All (Official Video Remastered)
-
"Here we stand or here we fall, history won't care at all"
Hammer To Fall, 1984
Queen - Hammer To Fall (Official Video)
-
"But it's been no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise / I consider it a challenge before the whole human race and I ain't gonna lose"
We Are The Champions, 1977
Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video)
-
"Inside, my heart is breaking, my makeup may be flaking, but my smile still stays on"
The Show Must Go On, 1991
Queen - The Show Must Go On (Official Video)
-
"This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us"
Who Wants To Live Forever, 1986
Queen - Who Wants To Live Forever (Official Video)
-
"One dream, one soul / One prize, one goal / One golden glance of what should be"
A Kind Of Magic, 1986
Queen - A Kind of Magic (Official Video Remastered)
-
"I'll always live for tomorrow / I'll look back on myself and say I did it for love... yes I did it for love."
It's A Hard Life, 1984
Queen - It's A Hard Life (Official Video)
-
"Storm the master marathon I'll fly through / By flash and thunder fire I'll survive"
Seven Seas Of Rhye, 1974
Queen - Seven Seas Of Rhye (Official Video)
-
"Just a man, with a man's courage / He knows nothing but a man . But he can never fail"
Flash, 1980
Queen - Flash (Official Video)
-
"It's strange but it's true... I can't get over the way you love me like you do / But I have to be sure when I walk out that door, Oh, I want to be free"
I Want To Break Free, 1984
Queen - I Want To Break Free (Official Video)
-
"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? / Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality"
Bohemian Rhapsody, 1975
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)