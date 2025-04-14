Queen's Brian May "awestruck" after joining Benson Boone for Bohemian Rhapsody at Coachella 2025

Brian May and Benson Boone at Coachella 2025. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

The legendary Queen guitarist helped Boone perform the band's 1975 rock opera hit at the California festival over the weekend.

Brian May said he was "reeling" from his performance of Bohemian Rhapsody with Benson Boone at Coachella.

The legendary Queen guitarist joined the American singer-songwriter at the festival on Friday (11th April) and helped him pay tribute to the band and their late singer Freddie Mercury with an unforgettable performance of the 1975 anthem.

Boone donned a regal cloak as a nod to Mercury for the rendition, which began on the piano. He later threw off the attire to reveal a customary sparkly jumpsuit as he performed his impressive forward flip off the instrument.

Watch a snipped of their performance below courtesy of Coachella Festival:

Taking to his own Instagram after the performance, May wrote: "I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella. Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck. Photo by Allen J. Schaben, I understand. Aeronautics by Benson Boone, esq. Bri".

Brian May even previously teased the performance with the pair sharing what looked like a private jet together.

The 77-year-old rocker wrote: "Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs ... 💥💥💥💥 Maybe something will happen ?!"

The We Will Rock You singer also joined Boone for a electrifying rendition of his viral hit Beautiful Things, which came complete with glorious choir and plenty of pyrotechnics.

Watch a snippet of the rousing performance below:

Beautiful Things, but with Brian May at Coachella 2025?! #queen #shorts

Meanwhile, Benson Boone has hinted the Coachella crowds may not have quite been worthy of a performance from the Queen guitarist.

Taking to TikTok, the 22-year-old shared a clip which saw him lip-synching to some of Bo Rhap's famous lyrics with a banana, with the caption: "Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD."

The clip sees Benson trying to ask for enthusiasm and cheers, before eventually tossing the banana down and giving up.

Watch it here.

Coachella continues this weekend from Friday 18th April to Sunday 120th April.

