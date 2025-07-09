Anita Dobson says there’s “no secret” to 25 year marriage with Brian May

Queen's Brian May with wife Anita Dobson at the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody in Paris in 2019
Queen's Brian May with wife Anita Dobson at the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody in Paris in 2019. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Alamy

The Doctor Who actress has spoken about her long successful marriage with the Queen guitarist.

Anita Dobson revealed that there's "no secret" to her 25 year marriage to Brian May.

The actress met the legendary Queen guitarist at a film premiere in 1986 and May produced on her Talking Of Love album, which was released in 1988.

The pair eventually tied the knot on 18th November 2000, but Dobson says there's no trick to their longevity.

Asked what the secret is to their long marriage, the 74-year old Best Magazine: "There is no secret. "You either stay together because you want to, or if you don't like it, you get out.

"That's it - stay or go, because some people would put up with stuff, other people would just leave - it's up to you."

The former EastEnders actress went on: "If you love the man, and it's worth staying, then stay.

"That's it, that's the bottom line."

The pair moved from London to Surrey after their home was flooded in 2021 and although the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker quickly adapted to their new digs, Dobson admits it took her a while to settle in.

"Brian is in clover - he absolutely loves it," she told the outlet. "He lives more in the garden than he does in the house. He loves the animals, the flowers, the trees, everything. We've got a very big garden.

"For me, it's been an adjustment because I'm a city girl born and bred, and there's always going to be a bit of the city in me, but when the weather is like this, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else - where we live, but it's lovely to come up to town now and again and have a bit of fun."

The pair did just that when they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in November by having a special dinner at their "favourite restaurant in the world".

May was married to Christine Mullen from 1976 to 1988 and there was certainly some speculation at the time about his relationship with Dobson, which the guitarist explored in his 1989 Queen hit I Want It All.

Hinting on their illicit beginnings in another post which showed Dobson in the video for her album's lead track Talking Of Love, the We Will Rock You star wrote: "And on this day 34 years ago this track was released - a collaboration born of a love that was to blow both our lives apart."

The 77-year-old rocker went on: "But it eventually led to a marriage that has somehow endured for 24 years. Look, folks - I have to point out - you're not looking at "My Perfect Life" in these last 3 posts of mine. Anita would agree with me in saying that our marriage needed hard work every day of the week throughout those years."

He added: "Relationships are not easy, especially since we seldom fall in love 'conveniently' (think Romeo and Juliet !). But just being able to start again every day can go a long way towards keeping it together. And the rewards are many and manifest. So tonight we're celebrating making it SO FAR !! 😊 Good luck out there. Bri".

