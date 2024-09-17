Brian May's wife Anita Dobson is "completely confident" he will make a "full recovery" from minor stroke

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson. Picture: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former EastEnders actress has given a health update on the Queen guitarist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Brian May's wife Anita Dobson is "completely confident" he will make a "full recovery" after he suffered a stroke.

The Queen legend recently revealed that he had suffered from a “minor stroke” which left him rushed to an ambulance and in urgent need of care.

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist was instructed to rest up after the incident and although he's finding it difficult to take things slow, he knows it’s important to fully mend.

Now, speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, his wife Anita said: “He’s been told to rest. It’s hard to keep him resting, but he needs to, otherwise he won’t get well.

“He’s doing great – he’s on the road, he’s doing really, really well. We’re very pleased.

“I’m completely confident he’ll make a full recovery.”

The former EastEnders actress admitted that her rock star husband finds it hard to relax, but is glad he’s kept up a sense of humour about it.

“You have to take things slowly, chill a bit,” said the 75-year-old actress. “He’s not that kind of animal!”

She added: "It’s good to keep a sense of humour.”

READ MORE:

When May first shared the news of his mini stroke with his fans, he described it as a “little health hiccup” and revealed he was left unable to “control” his arm.

The We Will Rock You told fans in an Instagram video update: "I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

Watch his clip below:

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

The legendary guitarist went on to praise the staff at Frimley Hospital and admit that he didn't let fans know earlier because he didn't want their sympathy or to be inundated with messages of concern.

"I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went," he continued. "Blue lights flashing a lot. Very exciting. I might post you a video if you like.

"I didn't want to say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding it. You know I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that 'cause It'll clutter up my inbox and I hate that."

The We Will Rock You star also went onto explain that he is OK but has been "grounded" by doctors, who have advised him to not do anything which will raise his heart rate.

"So good news is I'm OK. I'm just doing what I'm told, which is nothing. So I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. Well, I'm not allowed to fly, not allowed to have planes flying over which will stress me, but I'm good."

READ MORE: