Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John set for Australian bushfires benefit gig

The Bohemian Rhapsody rockers are among the legends confirmed to play the charity show, which will raise funds for the disaster.

The legendary band - who are comprised of guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor alongside touring singer and American Idol alum Adam Lambert - will join the likes of Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John to play the charity show.

The Live Aid-style event, which will take place on Sunday 16 February 2020, seeks to raise funds for the national bushfire relief.

The Bohemian Rhapsody band wrote on Twitter: "Australia, we’re proud to announce we’re performing with @AdamLambert at #FireFightAustralia alongside an incredible line-up of artists to raise money for national bushfire relief. Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12noon AEDT from http://firefightaustralia.com".

Other artists confirmed for the event are Delta Goodrem, k.d. lang and John Farnham - with more acts to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rami Malek recently admitted his performance as a Bond villain in James Bond 007: No Time to Die was inspired by the late Freddie Mercury.

Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody, and he's revealed he approached playing a bond villain with "originality" like "Mr. Mercury".

He told Empire: "If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it's not original, then why bother?"

The star also revealed that he has tried to blend his own traits with those of classic Bond villains

.He said: "I've pocketed some things from some of my favourites. But I tried to everyday imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving."

