Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? film and accompanying soundtrack album Live! announced

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker. Picture: Joseph Lynn

By Jenny Mensah

The film, which is directed by Garth Jennings and narrated by frontman Jarvis Cocker will be released exclusively on MUBI in Autumn 2026, with the band's Live! album out on 28th August.

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A Pulp film entitled What Do You Do For An Encore? has been announced.

Directed by Garth Jennings, the 90-minute movie - which tells the story of the band's "extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone" - is set to be streamed exclusively on MUBI in Autumn 2026.

Following in the spirit of iconic 1984 Talking Heads concert movie Stop Making Sense and Martin Scorsese's The Last Waltz (1976), the Jarvis Cocker-narrated music film promises to fuse 20 Pulp hits and deep cuts with footage of the band's biggest arena show, which formed part of the global tour for MORE—their first album in 24 years, alongside four decades of never-before-scene archival material.

The film is produced by Octavia Peissel (Asteroid City, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) for Opal Films, Danny Gabai and Amy Rattray for VICE Studios, and Paul Dugdale. Executive producers are Stuart Goldstein, Tom Healy and Rosie Taylor (VICE Studios); Harper Simon and Mark Sainsbury; Jarvis Cocker and Jeanette Lee.

Cocker called the film: “a vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners and helped define an era of British culture”.

Imagery from Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? Picture: Press

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Jennings said of the project: "Back in the summer of 2022, I first heard a rumour there might be a Pulp reunion and I was over the moon. Pulp, Jarvis, and those songs really mean the world to me and the chance to see the band perform together again was a much-needed beacon of joy in a time when things for many of us have seemed relentlessly gloomy."

He added: "My next thought was of how much I would love to capture this moment on film, so I got in touch with Jarvis and we began to talk about the show as well as the film that could emerge. Inspiration came from a line from This Is Hardcore: What exactly do you do for an encore? The stage show began to take shape: a curtain would slowly open, and our audience would discover the band on this grand staircase, along with a full string section.

"Jarvis would rise, slowly, behind the set, silhouetted by the moon to the top step and, as he starts his descent towards the audience, each step would be illuminated in sync with his movements. An iconic spectacle worthy of Pulp’s return..

"The show toured the UK in the summer of 2023, went on to Latin America, Asia and returned in the summer of 2025 along with a revised set and their new album, More. We shot two nights of the new Pulp show at the O2 Arena and it really was magical. 20,000 people singing along with every song.

"This live show is also peppered with nuggets of archival footage telling the story of Pulp, where it all began and how they wound up playing their 566th show at the 02 Arena. It’s also my love letter to one of the most wonderful bands of all time whose songs mean as much today as they did when we first heard them."

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Pulp have also announced the release of a live album entitled Live! to accompany the film.

The band explain: "Recorded at the band’s concerts at The O2 London last year, Live! mixes songs from the most recent album More with a host of fan favourites. Two live singles are out now on streaming: the classic Disco 2000 and A Sunset, the show’s closer and final track from Pulp’s 2025 LP. ⁠

⁠"Live! is Pulp’s first soundtrack album, issued to accompany Garth Jennings’ film “Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?”, which offers a cinematic experience of the concerts."

The album will be released via Rough Trade on double black vinyl, 2CD set and digital. A limited-edition blue vinyl pressing will be available from the band & label web stores and independent record shops. ⁠

To celebrate the news, the band have released a live video for A Sunset on their YouTube channel this week, which you can watch below:

Pulp - A Sunset (Live)

Pulp's Live! will be released on 28th August 2026, with What Do You Do For An Encore? ro follow in the Autumn.