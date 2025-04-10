Pulp announce More, their first album in 24 years, and share new single Spike Island

Pulp have returned with new music and news of a UK tour. Picture: Tom Jackson

By Jenny Mensah

Jarvis Cocker and co's first new album since 2001 is dedicated to their late bassist Steve Mackey.

Pulp have announced the details of their first new album in 24 years and shared an infectious new track.

The Britpop legends have today unveiled the details of the forthcoming record, More, which is set for release on 6th June 2025 via Rough Trade Records.

From it comes a summery new single Spike Island, which you can watch the official video for below:

Pulp - Spike Island (Official Video)

Speaking of the album Jarvis Cocker revealed: "... When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective."

The album was recorded over three weeks by Arctic Monkeys' collaborator James Ford at Orbb Studio in Walthamstow.

Cocker revealed that it was "the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record" remarking that the album was "ready to happen".

The record is also dedicated to late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, who sadly died in 2023 aged 56. Of the move Cocker says: "This is the best that we can do."

Pulp's More album artwork. Picture: Press

Pre-order Pulp's new album More, which is released on 6th June 2025, here.

Pulp's More album tracklisting:

Spike Island Tina Grown Ups Slow Jam Farmers Market My Sex Got To Have Love Background Noise Partial Eclipse The Hymn of the North A Sunset

Pulp will embark on dates this summer in 2025, with UK & Ireland tour dates which include two shows at The O2, London and a date at Manchester Co-op Live. The band will also play a homecoming show Tramlines Festival 2025, which takes place at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park on 25th July.

Pulp's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates:

7th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th June Dublin, 3Arena

13th June The O2 Arena, London

14th June The O2 Arena, London

19th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st June Co-op Live, Manchester

25th July Tramlines Festival 2025

Visit Pulp's official website for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

