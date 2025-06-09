Jarvis Cocker would "love" to attend an Oasis reunion show to "see what they do"

By Jenny Mensah

The Pulp frontman has admitted he'd like to see the Oasis Live '25 shows, if he can get on the guestlist.

Jarvis Cocker would love to attend one of the Oasis reunion shows...if he can get on the guestlist.

The Pulp frontman has reminisced about the Britpop era and when asked if he'd be seeing Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on their upcoming tour dates, he told NME: “If I can get on the guestlist, I would love to see what they do!”

The Common People singer also reflected on his relationship with Britpop, telling the outlet that he's always "hated that word".

"I would never willingly associate myself with it,” he went on. “It was an exciting time before they came with that definition of indie bands starting to make waves on the mainstream scene. It felt like a revolution could happen".

Despite not liking the word itself, Cocker believes that if the spirit and makeshift attitude of the time was returning to music, it was no bad thing..

He went on: “If people are feeling like that again – that they can make their own thing and it can be taken notice of – then that would be great.

“If that kind of attitude is coming back, then I would be very excited about it, just not the ‘BP’ word – it’s a terrible word.”

Meanwhile, Pulp kicked off their UK & Ireland arena dates last week with a date at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 7th June.

Ahead of the show, their frontman warned fans to make sure they attended the gigs early because there would be a special set with "extended performances" each night, which included an "interval".

Taking to Instagram, the Disco 2000 singer began: "IMPORTANT MESSAGE

"The Pulp tour starts in two days’ time. These shows are special, extended performances - with an interval."

"So the important message is: "ARRIVE EARLY," he went on. "The shows will start at 8pm. You don’t want to miss any of what is behind these curtains."

Pulp's first studio album in 24 years, More, was also released last week featuring its summery lead single Spike Island and their take on Northern Soul and our Radio X Record of the Week, Got To Have Love.

Speaking about the birth of the record, Cocker revealed: "... When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective."

The album was also recorded over three weeks by Arctic Monkeys' collaborator James Ford at Orbb Studio in Walthamstow, which Cocker revealed was "the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record".

Pulp's More album tracklisting:

Spike Island Tina Grown Ups Slow Jam Farmers Market My Sex Got To Have Love Background Noise Partial Eclipse The Hymn of the North A Sunset

Pulp's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates:

7th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th June 3 Arena, Dublin

13th June The O2 Arena, London

14th June The O2 Arena, London

19th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st June Co-op Live, Manchester

Visit Pulp's official website for their remaining dates and to buy tickets.