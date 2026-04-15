Pulp to play headline London show to celebrate 50 years of Rough Trade

15 April 2026, 12:00

Pulp at the Mercury Music Awards 2025
Pulp's Jarvis Cocker at the 2025 Mercury Music Awards. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Jarvis Cocker and co and Scritti Politti have been confirmed as headliners for the celebratory event, which will take place at London's Southbank Centre.

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Pulp are set to play a special headline show to celebrate 50 years of Rough Trade.

Jarvis Cocker and co will take to London's Southbank Centre to mark half a century of the iconic record store, which first opened in West London in 1977.

The Disco 2000 icons will play the Royal Festival Hall on Saturday 18th July, performing their latest album More in full, alongside some of their most-loved hits.

The special anniversary event, which takes place from 17th - 19th July 2026, will also see a bill-topping performance from Leeds-formed legends Scritti Politti, who will be joined with a special guest. Green Gartside and co are set for two shows in Queen Elizabeth Hall, with a matinee at 3pm and a second show at 8pm.

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Also set for the event is a special screening of Ken Roache's 1969 classic KES, which will be introduced by Jarvis Cocker and and will see the soundtrack performed by a live orchestra.

Rough Trade Books will also host two events during the weekend with an evening of one-off performances and readings with their writers, artists and collaborators on Friday 17th July in Queen Elizabeth Hall, followed by a new staging of Hannah Patterson’s debut novel Ungone in the Purcell Rooms on Saturday 18th July.

Rough Trade said of the news: "This year means it’s 50 years since the day the first shop opened its doors on Kensington Park Road,” explains Geoff Travis, founder of Rough Trade Records. “The Rough Trade shop, which became a distributor and then a Record label, has helped to bring into the world some of the very best music. Someone said we should celebrate! So here we are with a weekend takeover of the Southbank Centre. Come and celebrate with us."

The pre-sale for Southbank Centre Members starts on Wednesday 15th April at 2pm, before tickets go on general sale on Thursday 16th Apri at 2pm.

Visit southbankcentre.co.uk/events/rough-trade-50 for full details and how to buy tickets.

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