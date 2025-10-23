Pulp announce Different Class 30th anniversary album playback and Q&A in London

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends will celebrate 30 years of their seminal album with a special event in a "secret location

Pulp have announced a special event to celebrate their Different Class album.

The Britpop icons have told fans to "save the date" for an event to mark 30 years of the 1995 album, which will take place in a secret East London location this month.

Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle and Mark Webber from the band will attend the event, which will include a playback of the remastered album and include an audience Q&A and conversation with journalist, author and broadcaster Miranda Sawyer.

The event will take place between 6-8pm on Thursday 30 October 2025 - 30 years to the day of the original album release.⁠

Ticket registration opens this Friday 24th Oct from 10am from a first come-first-served basis here.

The band previously shared their plans to release a 30th anniversary edition of the album, making it available as a deluxe 4LP vinyl and 2CD release on 24 October 2025

Both new formats of the album include the band's never-before-released Glastonbury 1995 set in full, as well as a 28-page booklet featuring previously unseen images and an essay based on recent interviews with the band.

Different Class 30th anniversary edition is available to pre-order here.

