Pulp fans advised to arrive early for 2025 UK arena shows

5 June 2025, 15:04

Pulp press image 2025
Pulp kick off their UK arena dates this week. Picture: Tom Jackson

By Jenny Mensah

Jarvis Cocker has teased that the tour will include "special extended performances" and an interval.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pulp have told fans to arrive early for their shows to avoid missing out.

Earlier this year, the Britpop icons announced dates in the UK and Ireland for 2025 and have since shared the details of their More album, which is their first record to be released in 24 years.

Now, their frontman Jarvis Cocker has warned his followers to make the shows in good time as the shows will be "special" and include "extended performances".

Taking to Instagram, the Disco 2000 singer began: "IMPORTANT MESSAGE

"The Pulp tour starts in two days’ time. These shows are special, extended performances - with an interval."

"So the important message is: "ARRIVE EARLY," he went on. "The shows will start at 8pm. You don’t want to miss any of what is behind these curtains."

The band will kick off their run of summer shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7th June, include include two nights back-to-back at The O2 in London and will draw their UK shows to a close at Manchester’s Co-op Live on the 21st June.

The Common People outfit will also make a stop at Dublin's 3 Arena on 10th June.

Pulp UK & Ireland tour dates 2025

  • 7th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • 10th June 3 Arena, Dublin
  • 13th June The O2 Arena, London
  • 14th June The O2 Arena, London
  • 19th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • 21st June Co-op Live, Manchester

Visit Pulp's official website for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

Pulp have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for June 2025
Pulp have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for June 2025. Picture: Press

Read more:

Meanwhile, More is set for release this Friday 6th June 2025 via Rough Trade Records.

The record was preceded by a summery lead single, Spike Island, which was shared alongside its official video.

Pulp - Spike Island (Official Video)

The band have also released Got to Have Love, which sees them pay tribute to Northern Soul.

Pulp - Got to Have Love (Official Video)

Speaking of the album Jarvis Cocker revealed: "... When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective."

The album was recorded over three weeks by Arctic Monkeys' collaborator James Ford at Orbb Studio in Walthamstow.

Cocker revealed that it was "the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record" remarking that the album was "ready to happen".

The record is also dedicated to late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, who sadly died in 2023 aged 56. Of the move Cocker says: "This is the best that we can do."

Pre-order Pulp's new album More, which is released on 6th June 2025, here.

Pulp's More album tracklisting:

  1. Spike Island
  2. Tina
  3. Grown Ups
  4. Slow Jam
  5. Farmers Market
  6. My Sex
  7. Got To Have Love
  8. Background Noise
  9. Partial Eclipse
  10. The Hymn of the North
  11. A Sunset

Read more:

More on Pulp

See more More on Pulp

Haim, Pulp's Jarvis Cocker and Radiohead's Thom Yorke

Glastonbury 2025: Who is Patchwork? TBAs, secret sets, rumours & more

Jarvis Cocker in the video for Pulp's Common People, May 1995

The true story of Pulp's Common People

Pulp press image 2025

Pulp to release Spike Island single as 7" vinyl with new B-side

Pulp press image 2025

Pulp announce More, their first album in 24 years, and share new single Spike Island

Scenes from some of the greatest music docs of all time: Mick Jagger gets worried in Gimme Shelter; The Beatles get down in Peter Jackson's Get Back; and Liam Gallagher gets thoughtful in Supersonic.

The 20 best music documentaries

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance