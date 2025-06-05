Pulp fans advised to arrive early for 2025 UK arena shows

Pulp kick off their UK arena dates this week. Picture: Tom Jackson

By Jenny Mensah

Jarvis Cocker has teased that the tour will include "special extended performances" and an interval.

Pulp have told fans to arrive early for their shows to avoid missing out.

Earlier this year, the Britpop icons announced dates in the UK and Ireland for 2025 and have since shared the details of their More album, which is their first record to be released in 24 years.

Now, their frontman Jarvis Cocker has warned his followers to make the shows in good time as the shows will be "special" and include "extended performances".

Taking to Instagram, the Disco 2000 singer began: "IMPORTANT MESSAGE

"The Pulp tour starts in two days’ time. These shows are special, extended performances - with an interval."

"So the important message is: "ARRIVE EARLY," he went on. "The shows will start at 8pm. You don’t want to miss any of what is behind these curtains."

The band will kick off their run of summer shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7th June, include include two nights back-to-back at The O2 in London and will draw their UK shows to a close at Manchester’s Co-op Live on the 21st June.

The Common People outfit will also make a stop at Dublin's 3 Arena on 10th June.

Pulp UK & Ireland tour dates 2025

7th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th June 3 Arena, Dublin

13th June The O2 Arena, London

14th June The O2 Arena, London

19th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st June Co-op Live, Manchester

Visit Pulp's official website for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

Pulp have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for June 2025. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, More is set for release this Friday 6th June 2025 via Rough Trade Records.

The record was preceded by a summery lead single, Spike Island, which was shared alongside its official video.

Pulp - Spike Island (Official Video)

The band have also released Got to Have Love, which sees them pay tribute to Northern Soul.

Pulp - Got to Have Love (Official Video)

Speaking of the album Jarvis Cocker revealed: "... When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective."

The album was recorded over three weeks by Arctic Monkeys' collaborator James Ford at Orbb Studio in Walthamstow.

Cocker revealed that it was "the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record" remarking that the album was "ready to happen".

The record is also dedicated to late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, who sadly died in 2023 aged 56. Of the move Cocker says: "This is the best that we can do."

Pre-order Pulp's new album More, which is released on 6th June 2025, here.

Pulp's More album tracklisting:

Spike Island Tina Grown Ups Slow Jam Farmers Market My Sex Got To Have Love Background Noise Partial Eclipse The Hymn of the North A Sunset

