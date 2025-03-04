The Prodigy pay tribute to late frontman Keith Flint six years on from his passing

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim have taken time to remember their late frontman, who tragically died in 2019.

The Prodigy have paid tribute to Keith Flint six years on from his untimely death.

The frontman and founding member of the rave outfit shocked the music and entertainment world when he sadly tragically died on 4th March 2019 at the age of 49.

Surviving members Liam Howlett and Maxim have remembered their friend and bandmate six years on, sharing a touching post, with the caption: "6 YEARS ON ,

"WE MISS U SO MUCH BROTHER,

"UR FIRE WILL NEVER FADE".

Fans rushed to the comments to share their sentiments, with a prodigy fan account writing: "Once Firestarter, Forever Firestarter".

Also choosing to the cite the band's biggest track, wrote: "Firestarter turned shooting star.We miss you".

Another gushed: "His flame burned so bright and the warmth was felt around the world!"

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix commented: "Keith forever!"

Liam Howlett and Maxim have never shied away from an opportunity to remember the late frontman, also marking what would have been his 55th birthday last year.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a video consisting of images of their iconic bandmate taken by Rahul Singh with the text: "There will only ever be 1 Flinty!

"Happy Birthday brother,

"Ya boys x".

The Prodigy - who have continued on as a duo since the loss of their legendary frontman - have also paid tribute to him during every set during their Firestarter anthem.

After playing huge festival dates in 2024 as well as embarking on their own Disrupta Tour, The Prodigy continue their live dates this year, which will see them headline Snowbombing 2025, and make a stop of the likes of Coachella before returning to the UK to headline the likes of Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and Boardmasters.

Visit theprodigy.com for their full live dates and more info on how to buy tickets.

