The Prodigy pay tribute to late frontman Keith Flint seven years on from his passing

The Prodigy's Keith Flint at O2 Academy Brixton in 2017. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The rave legends have also revealed the memorial bench created for the late icon at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex.

The Prodigy have paid tribute to Keith Flint.

The frontman and founding member of the rave outfit died on 4th March 2019 at the age of 49 and his surviving band members Liam Howlett and Maxim band have marked the seventh anniversary of his tragic passing.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a selection of images of Flint, alongside the caption: "7 YEARS ON ,,

"ALWAYS WITH US ON EVERY STAGE & ON EVERY DROP… MISS U EVERY DAY BROTHER," adding: "RAISE THE ROOF".

The Breathe legends also displayed a memorial bench to the rocker, which is situated at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex, where his funeral took place.

The band recently lost their first manager Ziggy Chowdry, who sadly died on at the end of last month.

Speaking about Choudry, who promoted the band's first ever show in East London in February 1991, they wrote: “RIP Ziggy," adding: "He was our first manager back in 91 and got us our first gig in the 4 Aces, Labyrinth, Dalston. He was a force of nature. Sad news. Rest in peace Zig. Respect LH and M x”

The Prodigy have continued on as a duo since the loss of their legendary frontman and have paid tribute to him on every set during their Firestarter anthem.

Since 2022, the pair have played a flurry of live dates, and this year saw them headline the likes of Snowbombing 2025, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and Boardmasters.

Maxim and Howlett also delivered an epic performance on Glastonbury 2025, closing out the Somerset Festival's Other Stage, while Olivia Rodrigo played the top spot on the Pyramid Stage.

This will year will see them embark on Warriors Dance dates for 2026, which include a sold-out UK Arena tour in April and May - which includes to dates at Wembley OVO Arena - and four open air dates for this year.

Kicking off at Dublin's Irish Museum of Modern Art on 20th August, the dates will also include a stop at Milton Keynes Bowl and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

Visit theprodigy.com for more details and their full list of dates so far and to buy any remaining tickets.

